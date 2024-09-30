Former Premier League referee provides Hibs red card and penalty verdicts after debate sparks post-Rangers
A former Premier League referee has been left giving VAR and Nick Walsh the thumbs up over Hibs decisions at the weekend.
David Gray’s side lost out 1-0 to Rangers at Ibrox in the Premiership, despite a spirited performance. They had the chance to level the game when John Souttar was penalised for a handball inside the home box, but Mykola Kukharevych couldn’t convert his spot-kick.
Two points of refereeing debate stemmed from the game. One for a Nectar Triantis tackle on Robin Propper that resulted in a yellow card, but whether or not it was red has been asked of ex-EPL referee Dermot Gallagher.
He said to Sky Sports: “I think it’s a yellow card. He gets the ball but it’s the force and intensity that he’s yellow carded for but he doesn’t go over the top of the ball or land with his studs on the shin.”
The Souttar handball has sparked further inquests. Rangers boss Philippe Clement wasn’t so sure about the decision but Gallagher backed the call by Walsh and VAR to hand Hibs a penalty.
Gallagher added: “The ball is going directly towards the goal and his arm is outstretched. He’s blocked a shot at goal. The keeper is there so it’s not a red card but it is a handball and a penalty.”
Bobby Madden meanwhile has been left with a sore head over claims Hibs should have had the chance to retake their penalty. Some claimed Propper encroached the box and some wondered whether goalkeeper Jack Butland was off his line but the former SPFL ref was having none of it.
Madden added on Instagram: “My head is sore with this p***. The goalkeeper is only required to have part of one foot on or above the goal line. As of the summer, a penalty is not retaken if there’s encroachment by a defender. It’s only retaken if they impact.”
