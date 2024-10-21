Former ref gives clear verdict on Hibs skipper's red card in Dundee United defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hibs slumped to another loss in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former referee Dermot Gallagher believes Joe Newell’s sending off for Hibs against Dundee United on Saturday was the right decision. The midfielder picked up two yellow cards at Tannadice Park and his side went down to 10 men with five minutes of normal time left to play.

David Gray’s side were beaten 3-2 and have now dropped to the bottom of the table. The hosts opened the scoring after just 20 minutes through Sam Dalby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs equalised before half-time when defender Warren O’Hora found the net. The visitors then took the lead through Dwight Gayle and were leading 2-1 up until Newell was dismissed.

Dundee United then managed to find two late goals in the game to earn the three points. Luca Stephenson and Meshack Ubochioma were on the scoresheet in added-on time.

Ex-referee reacts to Hibs red

Newell’s red changed the course of the game but the referee Chris Graham made the correct call according to Gallagher. He has said on Ref Watch, as per Sky Sports Scotland on X: “Yeah, (it was a) yellow card. He goes right through the player, doesn’t get the ball. He’s already on a yellow card so for him obviously he gets a second yellow card and he’s sent off.”

Gray had this to say after the game: “The first yellow card is soft, and I don’t think there is any contact at all. But, as I have said before - when you are a yellow card, you run the risk when you go into a 50:50 and tackle like that. The frustration comes from the fact the referee didn’t even give a foul initially. But that’s an excuse - there is still time after that, we were still leading in the game and we need to be stronger in these moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re asked to defend, and you’re under the cosh, and you need to defend your box like your life depends on it - we didn’t do that and we came up short again.”

He later added: “I am well aware of the fact that this is not good enough. I can stand and point the fingers or make excuses butthis is my responsibility - whatever happens I am responsible for results at this Football Club, and I know we are massively underachieving. We need to stick together, work as hard as we can; and make sure I get it right as quickly as possible.”

Newell will now be suspended for Hibs’ derby against Hearts this weekend. Their rivals head to Easter Road under the guidance of new boss Neil Critchley, formerly of QPR and Blackpool.

Hibs have endured a tricky start to the new season and need to hit some form soon to climb up the league. They have won only one of their first eight fixtures and have only five points on the board so far.

Following their game against Hearts, they finish October with an away trip to Ross County. Gray’s men lock horns with Dundee United again on Sunday 3rd November as they look for some revenge.