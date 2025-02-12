The rising star has swapped Hibs for West Ham United in a transfer switch.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Landers has sent an emotional message after completing a move from Hibs to West Ham United.

The talented striker has completed a move to the Premier League side in London after a successful trial period in January. He has made three appearances at senior level for Hibs and was due to trial with the Hammers at the end of last summer. He broke his arm in a clash with Rangers but he used the time wisely to prepare himself for the challenge of football down south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landers has been a regular goalscorer ever since joining the Hibs Academy at 10. He was 14 when debuting for Hibs’ U18s and 15 when featuring in the UEFA Youth League. A pro contract was penned in the summer of 2023 and he debuted in a Scottish League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden that year.

Now looking to the future, Landers has sent a poignant message. He said: “It’s an amazing feeling to sign for such a massive club. Every footballer dreams of playing in the Premier League, and while this is just the first step, it’s a surreal moment for me. Coming from a small town with just a couple of thousand people to signing for a Premier League club in London is really special.

“I started developing physically before I developed technically, so I was bigger than everyone else. That meant I was always playing a year up, which helped me improve because I was competing against stronger, more experienced players. Playing and training for the first team last season has also helped me develop a lot.

“I was supposed to come down for a trial in August. I played in a game on the Friday before I was supposed to come down and broke my arm. Although at the time it was disappointing being sidelined for three months, it was a blessing in disguise. I feel like when I came back from the injury, I was fitter and quicker, because of how hard I worked off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank my whole family; my parents, sister and grandparents, who have been really supportive of me. Dad would drive me to training three times a week, a 45-minute drive each way. It’s a big commitment and I wouldn’t be here without them.

“The lads I stayed with in digs over the last few years, they’ve been a massive part of my life. Helping me become more mature, improving my social skills. I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get where I am today and I couldn’t have done it without the amazing support group I have around me.”

West Ham United Academy Manager Kenny Brown says the Hibs academy product has everything needed to become a top forward. He added to the club website: “Josh had been monitored for the past six months and we are delighted to have eventually signed him. He is a modern day striker who can receive with his back to play but also run in behind.

“Josh’s injury delayed his arrival but when he eventually came in during January, he impressed everyone with his desire to learn, his work rate and his ability in front of goal. We are all looking forward to working with Josh in his transition into West Ham United and to support with his development both on and off the pitch.”