There were some refereeing and VAR decisions that sparked debate in Hibs’ draw at Falkirk.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs played out a 2-2 draw with Falkirk in the Premiership on Tuesday - with some refereeing flashpoints taking up some airtime.

David Gray’s side will feel it’s a case of two points dropped after a dominant first half, where Martin Boyle netted from the penalty spot after Falkirk’s Manchester United loanee Ethan Williams was deemed to have handled the ball. Jamie McGrath then netted a lovely low finish before the home comeback ensued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross MacIver pulled one back before half-time and Liam Henderson headed home in the second 45 to make it a share of the spoils, but there were officiating flashpoints that turned debatable. Here are four eye-catching calls that sparked debate and comment from the game in Grangemouth that was refereed by Callum Scott with Matthew MacDermid on VAR.

Hibs penalty

The one that sparked the most debate as Man United loanee Williams was penalised by VAR for the ball striking his hand off a Nicky Cadden effort. Co-commentator Michael Stewart thought it fell into the uncertain bracket: “I just think it's extremely harsh. I think from that short distance like that, when the ball gets hit so quickly, that's a natural reflex to put your arm up almost to try and protect yourself.”

It was a similar view for the Ref’s View, a podcast ran by ex-whistlers Des Roache and Steve Conroy, who said on X “ Not a penalty for us.” Falkirk boss John McGlynn added: “I suppose by the letter of the law, it stops the ball going in the box. It's a long throw-in, the ball has come out, he's running out and it's hit very close to him. But his hand's there, so I suppose by the letter of the law it might well be right. I think it's a little bit harsh. There's not enough of a lot you can do about these things.”

Pundits and ex-Scotland internationals Alan Hutton and Charlie Mulgrew thought the call was right, however. Hutton said: “I think Williams is really unlucky. The proximity of the arm, the pace of the ball. But that being said, for me, it is a penalty. I think his arm's up there. You can see it. Nicky Cadden, he's got that delivery into the box. It's harsh, but I think it is a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulgrew added: “The hand's up. You could maybe argue it's a natural position because of the way he goes towards the ball but when he puts up to protect himself, you just kind of put the hand up in the box like that. I think if it hadn't been given, we might have been all surprised it wasn't given.

Ross MacIver goal and possible foul on Warren O’Hora

In half-time analysis, Hutton and Mulgrew pondered where or not the Hibs defender had actually been fouled in the build-up to MacIver bundling home the first Bairns goal. Hutton said: “There is a slight clip, there is, but I think defensively as a unit.... when Williams crossed the ball it takes a little nick off Nicky Cadden. It goes round the defensive line but I think Rocky Bushiri, if he can get more towards that front post area, between the front post and the six-yard box, don't worry about your man at that moment in time.. Because you can see him and then you can clear the ball.”

Mulgrew commented: “I don't think there was. It's a great cross, ball at his feet, puts it right across the front. I think Rocky Bushiri and O’Hora have got to do better. They're letting the ball go across, they're too obsessed with their men and I understand they're defenders in the box. I think you need to kill that space. I don't think it's a foul. I think it would have been soft, he's touched the player, but they're in the wrong position to start with.

Martin Boyle offside and Liam Henderson challenge

At the start of the second half, Stewart believed that Falkirk goalscorer Henderson was lucky to remain on the pitch by the time he levelled. A clear red card tackle was made on Boyle and only the offside flag saved him, Stewart saying: “I'll tell you what, it's a great link-up between the two frontmen, Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle. It's been confirmed that it is offside. He's well off, well off. That's a penalty kick and a sending off had he not been offside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieron Bowie yellow card

The Scotland international was booked after slipping and colliding with goalkeeper Scott Bain, and Stewart blasted the referee’s decision to book Hibs’ number nine. He said: “Come on, ref. I mean, seriously? He's full pelt trying to close him down. He clearly slips. Yes, he's hit the goalkeeper but he slips. I mean, honestly, just have a quiet word to him. There is absolutely zero malice and he doesn't even try to tackle him, he slips into him. He tries to stop before him. I just think that's absolute madness, how can you punish somebody for an incident like that?”