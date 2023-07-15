Hearts have welcomed Michael McGovern back to the Scottish Premiership after acquiring him on a free transfer from Norwich City. The goalkeeper has previously represented Falkirk, Ross County and most recently Hamilton Accies. He had a lot to say about his new club so let’s take a look at his heartwarming comments as well as some Hibs transfer news.

‘Four or five’ clubs interested in Hibs striker

Lee Johnson has revealed that Christian Doidge is attracting a lot of interest right now as he enters the last year of his current contract with Hibs. The 30-year-old has struggled with his form lately and spent last season out on loan with Kilmarnock, where he managed just three goals in 32 appearances.

Despite an exit looking imminent, Johnson has stressed that while Doidge remains on the books, he will be included and will have his chance at proving himself once again.

“While you’re here, you always have an opportunity. But there’s been serious interest in Christian, there are four or five clubs trying to recruit him. Christian has a year left on his contract and, as a club, we honour that. If he stays because he or we don’t feel those offers are good enough, then, of course, he has every opportunity to stake his claim.”

McGovern reveals Hearts aspirations

McGovern had a lot to say about Hearts after he joined the club earlier this week. The goalkeeper is no stranger to Scottish football and he is delighted to be back and has already outlined his aspiration for his time in Tynecastle.

“I’m delighted. Hearts are a massive club, I’m excited to be here and looking forward to getting started,” McGovern told Hearts TV. “It’s pleasing to be back because I loved my time in Scottish football. I loved the passion that the fans have and I’m looking forward to getting back into it, being in front of crowds and enjoying the atmosphere.

