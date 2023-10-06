Nick Montgomery prepares for his first Edinburgh Derby at Tynecastle this weekend

It’s only a few hours to go until Nick Montgomery manages his first Edinburgh derby as Hibs head to Tynecastle. Saturday’s clash marks the first capital derby of the 2023/24 season with the return fixture taking place later in December.

Speaking to Edinburgh News ahead of this weekend’s battle, he said: “We know these games only get you three points, but the reality is that it’s massive for the fans. It’s the one game they’re desperate to win.

“I’ve got some great memories of playing in Sheffield derbies. The atmosphere would be electric from the moment you got on the bus to arriving at the stadium, when you could really feel the energy of the fans.”

A local derby is always a new manager’s greatest test with Hearts’ Steven Naismith first ever game as manager at Tynecastle at derby. Last season’s final day battle saw the two sides draw 1-1 but how have other managers compared in their debut derbies?

Here are the ten former Hibs’ managers and their derby day results.

1 . John Hughes: 0-0 Hughes’s first Edinburgh derby took place in November 2009 at Tynecastle. It ended 0-0. Photo Sales

2 . Colin Calderwood: Hibs 0-2 Hearts In November 2010, Calderwood coached Hibs in his first Edinburgh derby but the result was a 2-0 win for Hearts. Photo Sales

3 . Pat Fenlon: Hibs 1-3 Hearts Irish coach Fenlon’s first derby came in January 2012 and ended in a devastating loss for the homeside. Photo Sales