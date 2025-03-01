Gray says ex-Raith star right to aim for ‘very top’ of game

Kieron Bowie deserves to follow the example of Hibs predecessors like John McGinn and Ryan Porteous – by forcing his way into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad. And Easter Road gaffer David Gray says the Scotland Under-21 striker is right to be aiming for ‘the very top’ of football.

Hibs paid out the thick end of £600,000 to land marquee signing Bowie from Fulham in the summer. Sidelined by a serious hamstring injury picked up on international duty back in September, the 22-year-old finally made his first start for Hibs against Celtic last weekend.

Bagged winner against Dundee United

The former Raith Rovers star followed up a barnstorming performance in that home win over the reigning Scottish champions by coming off the bench to score a dramatic late winner in the midweek victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. That result lifted Hibs into fourth place in the table ahead of tomorrow’s third Edinburgh derby of the season.

Bowie has ambitions to become Scotland’s established No. 9 for years to come – and Gray believes he’s more than good enough to follow in the footsteps of some illustrious former Easter Road favourites, the manager declaring: “One hundred per cent, I think that's the next progression for him. He's obviously got a tough task to get there, the level of the national team is obviously a difficult thing.

“But if he's scoring goals regularly for Hibs and affecting games at Hibs, we've seen it already over the years with players here. This is one of the big things about playing for a club like Hibs, you've got the opportunity to try and get into your national team; that is a big selling point for us to try and bring players to the club from all over really, the opportunity that opens up in terms of internationals.

“You think back to Ryan Porteous playing for Scotland, John McGinn, a classic example, all making their debuts for their countries. Or Rocky Bushiri making his debut for his country when he's playing for Hibs, all the Australian ones - I could keep going.

Competing against Champions League players

“It's a really, really good level that they're playing at, and if they can demonstrate and affect games at this level, sometimes against Champions League players they're coming up against - Kieron did that against Celtic last week and did exceptionally well - I'm sure the national team coaches from all over will be looking at the players.”

With just one senior start for Hibs under his belt, and two top-flight goals to his name, there is obviously a degree of caution about how quickly Bowie can progress through the ranks. Having been nursed through a previous hamstring problem early in his time at Easter Road, he’s obviously eager to make up for lost time after surgery solved any underlying issues.

Gray, who is likely to unleash his star striker against Hearts in tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off, stressed: “We still need to be very mindful of the fact that he is still in the shadow of his injuries that he's had. But it's very difficult not to get excited about what he's doing at the moment.

“Clearly coming on and affecting the game, how he played against Celtic, and when you've got a player like that who's been out for such a long time, you see what he brings when he comes back, and he really enjoys the physical side to the game. I always thought he would be someone who would be really successful in Scotland.

“As a defender, I'd hate to play against him, you know, that type of player. Even if he's not playing well, you know the defender's going to be in for a tough game regardless, and I think he's touched on what sort of levels he can get to.

“He's such a strong mental character as well, you know, he had to go through two long-term injuries, that takes a lot of mental strength to get through that, But he's came back in a real strong physical way, and not just in terms of the fitness side there, which takes a lot of hard work.

“Even just where he is physically now in terms of how he's developed his body, he's worked on areas, he's taken the opportunity when he's not playing to develop other sides of his game. That shows you his mentality, where he wants to get to.

“He wants to get right to the very top. And I believe if he keeps progressing, and he keeps working hard, he's got the opportunity to do that.”