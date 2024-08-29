A busy couple of days ahead? Hibs CEO Ben Kensell (L), sporting director Malky Mackay (C) and Head of Football Operations Derek White will be hard at work to beat the deadline. | SNS Group

McCowan latest, Youan stance and problem areas addressed

Like school kids trading Panini stickers (other brands are available), the guys in charge of recruitment, retention and balancing the books at football clubs are huddling together – virtually, at least – with an increased air of intensity as the summer transfer window enters its closing 30-something hours. From the upper echelons of Champions League-bound behemoths to the very bottom of the pyramid, everyone is in the market for something.

After an already busy close season, Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay isn’t likely to sleep much between now and tomorrow night’s deadline. Having supported new gaffer David Gray to the tune of NINE new signings already, Mackay has more work to do.

So let’s take a look at the state of play so far. If the market is far too chaotic to abide by anything as simple as priority lists, Hibs definitely have an idea of what they’d like to see happen before 11 pm tomorrow.

Defensive reinforcements

Regardless of any settling-in issues being experienced by Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O’Hora, Hibs WILL be scouting around for another centre-half to augment their back line. Rocky Bushiri remains part of the squad but three centre-backs for two places is a little light, when it comes to the ideal depth chart.

Looking for Luke

There are only so many ways to say it. Hibs really, really, really like Luke McCowan. They’ve bid in the region of £750,000 for the Dundee captain. And they’re waiting for the Dens Park club to come back with a definitive yeah or nay.

Luke McCowan is wanted by Hibs. | SNS Group

Even if the deal doesn’t get done, and presuming McCowan doesn’t join Celtic, that might not be the end of things. There’s always the January window. And the midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season.

A fox in the box?

Kieron Bowie looks like he’ll bring a real goal threat to Hibs once he’s fully fit and match sharp. Gray really likes Mykola Kuharevich for what he brings to the team.

But can you make it to January with just a couple of strikers on the books? A proper penalty-box predator, someone capable of playing off a target man or coming on to turn games, is something no gaffer would turn down …

Exit, stage left

Hibs are still trying to clear bodies out of the building. For economic reasons, obviously. But also because it’s a nightmare for any manager to have four or five senior squad members who are nowhere near match-day plans.

Nohan Kenneh and Alan Delferriere need to move on in search of game time. Kenneh might be easier to shift, with his contract expiring at the end of this season; Delferriere is officially tied down until the end of NEXT season.

Luke Amos is another who could move on if something crops up. And could Dylan Levitt be moveable, for the right sort of offer?

Elie Youan - stay or go? | SNS Group

Elie Youan, incidentally, is a different case entirely. If there’s a big offer for him – north of £2.5 million – then Hibs will gladly let him move on. Otherwise, he’s here until January at least.

Just one more thing …

There’s always SOMETHING that crops up on deadline day. An offer you can’t refuse. A deal too good to ignore. Or a penny punt on potential just waiting to be tapped.

For Hibs, that could be a game-winning talent in virtually any position. With the probable exception of right back, where they’re overloaded with contenders.

If you were looking at what they’re missing, well, it feels like a very long time since Hibs had a properly defensive-minded midfielder content to patrol that area in front of the back four, break up opposition attacks and give the ball to someone more creative. If there’s a Marvin Bartley type in the market for a move, it wouldn’t be hugely surprising to find Hibs in the running.

Black Knights to the rescue?

Hibs remain in regular contact with billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s representatives on earth. The whole idea of Foley’s Black Knight group spending £6 million for a minority stake in the Easter Road club was to strike mutually beneficial player movement deals.

Mackay and Gray have final say on any incomings at Hibs. And they’ve made it pretty clear that they won’t be taking cast-offs unlikely to make an impact on the Scottish Premiership; Hibs aren’t acting as nursemaids for anyone.

But there might be a deal that makes sense. Probably not involving someone from the Auckland FC squad. But possibly a Bournemouth or FC Lorient talent in need of experience – and with the ability to help Hibs from day one.