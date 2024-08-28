Hibs are in the hunt for another defender to support Jordan Obita (L), Marvin Ekpiteta (C) and Lewis Miller (R). | SNS Group

Top Bournemouth prospect sees Easter Road move dashed for second straight window

Hibs have abandoned their immediate interest in top target Owen Bevan – after the central defender’s proposed loan move was scuppered by injury for the second consecutive transfer window. But David Gray IS still hoping to sign another a centre-half before Friday’s deadline.

Bournemouth prospect Bevan was high on Gray’s wanted list as he seeks backline reinforcements. But Hibs have moved on AGAIN after the player, who they’ve been scouting for the best part of a year, received a pessimistic diagnosis on the thigh injury sustained during his club’s pre-season tour of America. It’s a case of history repeating itself for Bevan, who signed for Hibs on loan in January, only for injury issues to force a return to his parent club within a matter of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wales Under-21 defender, who has just signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club, was seen by Hibs as an ideal solution to central defensive issues exposed during a horrific run of form under the rookie head coach. The move for Bevan was also intended to demonstrate the value of Hibs being part of the Black Knight stable of Cherries owner Bill Foley.

Gray, who still expects to be offered other valuable targets from within Foley’s network of clubs, hopes Hibs will be busy before Friday. As well as chasing a central defender to augment the trio of Warren O’Hora, Marvin Ekpiteta and Rocky Bushiri, Hibs remain open to suggestions when it comes to strengthening their options at centre forward and in central midfield – regardless of Dundee’s final decision on the £750,000 offer for Luke McCowan lodged earlier in the window.

Gray, also hoping to reduce his overall squad size, said he’s braced for the “domino effect” caused by frantic market moves to either send pieces tumbling into place – or go falling off a cliff after months of effort – right up until the deadline, explaining: “I’ll get a better sense of how Friday night will go as the window starts to close. I’ll get a better sense of where we are.

“I think naturally, while the window is open, you are always hoping, always looking. Because you need to be able to react. Both ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spoken about ins but also outs. Our players might be on a club’s list – and we don’t even know about it yet. So you need to be ready for the situation to change all the time.

“I was aware of that as a coach, previously. But now I’m living it every day, realising how things can change with one conversation.

“Someone moving on the other side of the world can have a domino effect on what we’re doing. It’s about being ready for that and being as proactive as you can be.”