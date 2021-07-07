Hamilton confirm approaches for Hakeem Odoffin amid reported Hibs interest

Hibs are one of the clubs reportedly interested in Hamilton midfielder Hakeem Odoffin (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old, who can play defence and midfield, will command a transfer fee having recently signed a one-year contract extension with the South Lanarkshire side following their relegation to the Scottish Championship.

Hibs have been credited with interest in the player as a possible replacement for Jackson Irvine, who rejected the offer of a new contract with the Easter Road side after securing a deal with French second tier outfit St. Pauli.

However, Accies boss Brian Rice is keen to keep Odoffin at New Douglas Park for the promotion push as he confirmed approaches have been made for the player who shone in a defensive midfield role in the Scottish Premiership last season.

"There’s been some interest shown towards him and the chairman, myself and the player are aware of it," Rice said.

"We’re very keen to keep him. He was fantastic for us last season.

"He came here, he wasn’t playing at Livingston, we found a position for him and he was outstanding.

"He’s been great for the club and the club has been fantastic for him."

Rice admitted, however, that it won’t be easy to convince Odoffin to stay – or to replace him.

"It’s always difficult to keep players but that’s the selling point when you bring them here," he added. “Give them an opportunity and a pathway forwards.

"He’s done his job and so have we but it’s always difficult to replace them.

"It’s a tough market. It’s trying to get the right players. Patience is the key word."

