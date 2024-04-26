Harry McKirdy came on as a sub in Hibs' 2-2 draw with Motherwell during January

Harry McKirdy is signing off at Swindon Town without a farewell as he heads back to Hibs following his loan spell in England.

The attacker joined The Robins in January as he returned to a club where he netted 21 times during the 2021/22 season, and was then named in the League Two Team of the Season. That earned him a move to Hibs where he so far, has made 26 competitive appearances without a goal or assist.

Heart surgery ruled him out of the first half of this season and he made two cameo appearances under Easter Road gaffer Nick Montgomery before moving back to the English fourth tier. He’s since made one start at the County Ground club across nine appearances, playing the first half before being substituted against Harrogate Town.

A sole goal proved memorable, scoring during stoppage time against Gillingham in a 2-2 draw in February. After a six-minute runout in a 2-0 win against Barrow on April 6th, McKirdy was benched versus AFC Wimbledon and a niggle left him out of the squads against Walsall and Grimsby Town.

McKirdy won’t feature against Morecambe this weekend as he is not fit enough to feature. As a result, the 27-year-old has returned to training at HTC and trained with Montgomery’s side on Friday morning ahead of their return to Premiership action versus St Johnstone.