Hearts and Hibs latest total squad market value vs Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & more

Hearts and Hibs enjoy a considerably higher valued squad than some of their Premiership rivals

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 27th Oct 2023, 18:56 BST

The tenth match day weekend in the Scottish Premiership 2023/24 season is nearly upon us as Hibs and Hearts swap last weekend’s opponents to face Celtic and Rangers respectively.

Both Edinburgh clubs are in need of a confident win but may struggle against their Glaswegian rivals this weekend if last week’s performances are anything to go by. Hibs travelled through to Ibrox to meet Philippe Clement in his first game in charge and were met by a rampant goal-scoring display as Rangers beat the Leith-based outfit 4-0.

Meanwhile, Hearts hosted Celtic only to be beaten 4-1 with Lawrence Shankland bringing the only form of hope as he ended an eight-match goal drought. These kinds of defeats, however, are not wholly unsurprising when looking at the squad disparity.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, here are how Hibs and Hearts compare in terms of total squad market value with their Premiership rivals...

Squad market value: £6.63 million

Squad market value: £6.63 million

Squad market value: £6.90 million

Squad market value: £6.90 million

Squad market value: £7.05 million

4. 10. Motherwell

Squad market value: £7.05 million

