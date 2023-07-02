Before we prepare for another Scottish Premiership season, clubs are scouring the transfer market for new additions to their ranks. Hibs and Hearts are no exception — after just two points separated them last season, they’ll be battling again to see who finishes higher.

So here are some of the latest updates for both sides as the transfer window continues with its entertaining rumour mill.

Hearts set their sights on former Hibs target

Hearts have entered the race for Irish international Jamie McGrath, according to the Daily Record. The versatile midfielder is entering the final year of his contract with Wigan Athletic and exit links are starting to spread.

McGrath turned a lot of heads in the Premiership after he spent last season on loan with Dundee United. Despite their relegation, he enjoyed quite a strong season. McGrath contributed nine goals and three assists during his time with United before making the move back to England.

Hearts are eager to strengthen their squad after losing Josh Ginnelly.

Johnson keeps cards close to chest over interest in midfielder

Lee Johnson has refrained from giving too much away when it comes to Hibs’ reported interest in Dylan Levitt. The Dundee United playmaker has been linked to a move away this summer and both Hibs and Hearts have been named as interested parties.

Despite Levitt entering the last 12 months of his contract, the Tangerines are reportedly holding out for a £500,000 sale, according to Football Scotland. Johnson was also recently asked about his interest in the Welshman and while he refused to deny it, he gave a limited response.