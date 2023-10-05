This weekend will see the likes of Dylan Vente and Lawrence Shankland hope to make their way up highest goalscorers list as Hearts face Hibs

Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery will be in the final throes of preparation ahead of this weekend’s clash in the Scottish capital. After a month and a half of Premiership action, the first Edinburghderby is finally here and if history is anything to go on, it is unlikely to be a quiet affair.

The first Edinburgh derby took place in 1875, being held on The Meadows, and there have since been 335 competitive fixtures between the two sides. Last time out, the fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with Hearts’ Alex Cochrane being sent off within the first 30 minutes. The game ended with a brawl.

However, with the former Central Coast Mariners boss now in charge, there is a changed atmosphere in Leith and as the tension rises in the city, there will be several key players hoping to make their mark in the competitions. Here are the top goalscorers in the history of competitive fixtures between Hibs and Hearts.

1 . Paul Hartley - 8 Scottish manager Hartley played for both Hibs and Hearts during his time but scored eight goals against Hibs during his time at Tynecastle between 2003 and 2007.

2 . Lawrie Reilly - 10 Hibs' legend Reilly played at Easter Road from 1946-1958 and scored ten times against Hearts.

3 . Willie Bauld - 13 Hearts' man Bauld spent from 1946-1962 playing for the Jambos and scored 13 times against the club's biggest rivals.