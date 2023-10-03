Hearts v Hibs injury news as 10 out and 4 doubts

The first Edinburgh Derby of 2023/24 could see Hibs have the squad advantage

It’s Derby week in the Scottish capital with Hibs’ boss Nick Montgomery preparing for his first clash against Hearts. An occasion not to be missed, the battle at Tynecastle is sure to be far from a disappointment as both teams look to move past their turbulent results so far this season.

Tynecastle will welcome Hibs’ new manager Montgomery to the sidelines while Jambos boss Steven Naismith prepares for another capital clash. Last time the two sides met, on the final day of last year’s Scottish Premiership, the Edinburgh clubs drew 1-1 with Hearts’ Alex Cochrane receiving a red card within the opening 30 minutes.

It also bore witness to an exceptionally heated rivalry as a near brawl broke out between players, managers and fans. However, with Lee Johnson out of the picture, an exact repeat cannot take place but it remains to be seen what heat Montgomery will bring to the table. Ahead of the first Hearts v Hibs clash of the 2023/24 season, here is the latest injury news.

