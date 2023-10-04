Hibs travel to Tynecastle this weekend for the first Edinburgh Derby of the 2023/24 season with Hearts having the historic upper hand.

Hibs and Hearts have met 335 times in their history with Hearts winning on 148 occasions and the two sides drawing 100 times. This weekend one more match can be added to the stats as the Scottish capital prepares for its first Edinburgh Derby of the 2023/24 season.

Last time out ended in a fiery display between managers and players but with Nick Montgomery now at the helm in Leith, a different vibe is to be expected when the Hibees head over to Tynecastle. The homeside are suffering from several injury concerns with key figures such as Alex Cochrane, Barrie McKay and Nathaniel Atkinson all set to miss out.

However, Steven Naismith will be hoping history remains on their side as they take on a squad who are under the process of phenomenal mental and physical development with Montgomery.

While this is the former Central Coast boss’s first Edinburgh Derby, he is far from a stranger to a derby day rivalry and is the only coach to complete a clean sweep of fixtures against Newcastle Jets, winning a concrete trophy cast from the motorway that divides the Australian rivals. Ahead of this weekend’s battle, here are the ten most recent fixtures between Hibs and Hearts.

1 . Ex-Hibs manager Lee Johnson and Heart’s boss Steven Naismith Ex-Hibs manager Lee Johnson and Heart’s boss Steven Naismith Photo Sales

2 . April 2023: Hibs 1-0 Hearts A second half goal from Kevin Nisbet saw the home side win as ten yellow cards were handed out at Easter Road. Photo Sales

3 . May 2023: Hearts 1-1 Hibs Hot water bottles flew as a goal from Kevin Nisbet equalised Yutaro Oda’s opener at Tynecastle. Photo Sales