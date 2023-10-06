News you can trust since 1873
Hearts v Hibs updated injury news as 10 out and 3 doubts

Hearts v Hibs injury news latest ahead of the Edinburgh derby Scottish Premiership fixture at Tynecastle

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 7th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

Hearts have suffered from a depleted squad in recent weeks but will be welcoming back several key figures as they prepare to welcome Hibs to Tynecastle in the first derby of the 2023/24 season.

While long-term absentees Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett continue their stays on the sidelines, they are now set to be without some familiar faces who should be making their way back into the match-day squad.

The two aforementioned players are closing in on their pitch return but Naismith will be taking no risks as they build their fitness up in Riccarton. However, the Jambos boss has confirmed that three fan favourites could be heading through the tunnel tomorrow afternoon.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Edinburgh derby, the former Hearts player was asked what changes to the squad we could see from Ross County, to which he replied: “Our squad is looking better than it did last week. We have got Cammy Devlin and Kyosuke Tagawa back in and Alex Cochrane is back on the training pitch too. So we’ve got a few bodies back which is a nice option to have.”

Here is the updated injury news ahead of the Edinburgh derby this weekend.

1. Beni Baningime - Hearts

Doubt - Baningime has not been seen on the pitch for several fixtures following a recent illness.

1. Beni Baningime - Hearts

Doubt - Baningime has not been seen on the pitch for several fixtures following a recent illness.

2. Kyosuke Tagawa - Hearts

Doubt - Tagawa is back involved with the squad. It remains to be seen if he makes the match day squad

2. Kyosuke Tagawa - Hearts

Doubt - Tagawa is back involved with the squad. It remains to be seen if he makes the match day squad

3. Alex Cochrane - Hearts

Doubt - Hearts' defender Cochrane is back training and could be in the matchday squad.

3. Alex Cochrane - Hearts

Doubt - Hearts’ defender Cochrane is back training and could be in the matchday squad.

4. Joe Wollacott - Hibs

OUT - The Hibs goalkeeper is closing to returning from his injury but remains absent for this weekend's clash.

4. Joe Wollacott - Hibs

OUT - The Hibs goalkeeper is closing to returning from his injury but remains absent for this weekend’s clash.

