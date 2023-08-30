Hibs have reportedly made contact with former manager Neil Lennon as they look to find a replacement for Lee Johnson.

The former Sunderland and Bristol City gaffer was sacked after a poor start to the season which saw the team lose all three of their opening league games, whilst also falling to a 5-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff. The Hibees are now reportedly hoping to turn their fortunes around with a quick managerial appointment and reports claim that Neil Lennon is the first choice to take over the role at Easter Road.

Lennon has been out of football management since October 2022 when he was sacked by Omonia Nicosia, despite helping them to their first major trophy since 2012. The Northern Irish manager led the Hibees back to the top-flight by winning the Championship title at the first time of asking during his last spell at Easter Road and steered them to an impressive fourth place finish in his first season back in the top-flight.

Lennon’s reign as Hibs boss ended dramatically in January 2019, when he was suspended for an internal matter and then cleared with a club statement. That same month Lennon left the Scottish capital to replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

He recently spoke to PLZ soccer and said he would be interested in returning to the club for a second spell as manager, saying: “Of course, because I’ve been there before, it’s a big club with potential. Whether they approach me or not, it might be worth a conversation. There will be loads of applicants for the job, I’m sure, and it’s important the board get it right.”