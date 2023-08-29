Hibs next manager news as Neil Lennon offers his stance and talks problem area

The former Celtic gaffer is the bookmakers favourite to become the next permanent Hibs manager following Lee Johnson’s sacking.

Neil Lennon has confirmed that he would consider returning to Hibs as manager but knows there is work to be done improving the side.

The 52-year old, who was in charge at Easter Road from June 2016 to January 2019 and led them to the Scottish Championship title in 2017, was speaking to PLZ Soccer and was asked directly by host Peter Martin if he would be interested in the role. He replied: “Of course, because I’ve been there before and it’s a big club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lennon is the current bookmakers favourite to replace Lee Johnson, who was sacked following Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Livingston. After leaving the capital club he had a second spell in charge of Celtic and is currently out of work after leaving Cypriot side AC Omonia last year.

He continued: “It has potential but Tam (McManus) is right, there has been change after change after change, there has been no consistency at coach level which is probably the most important role at the whole of the football club. They have to get the next appointment right for a bit of longevity and a bit of stability.

“I have watched Hibs a few times this year, going forward they have got some really good players, good speed in the team, but defensively they’re not working hard enough at stopping opportunities, stopping crosses and that needs to be corrected before they can make any sort of progress at all.”