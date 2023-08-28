News you can trust since 1873
Hibs next manager odds: ex Celtic boss in line for job as Sky Sports pundit makes bookies’ list - gallery

Former Hibees boss tops the bookies’ list to take vacant role at Easter Road

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 28th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:06 BST

Hibs are currently under the caretaker management of David Gray following the sacking of Lee Johnson over the weekend.

The Englishman suffered a turbulent start to the season, but it was the 3-2 loss to Livingston on Saturday that eventually pushed the board to remove Johnson. Just three days before, Hibs had also undergone a 5-0 whitewash against Aston Villa and will now head down to Birmingham this week with their work cut-out.

When the schedule was first released for the 2023/24 season, it was thought Hibs would be able to enjoy a solid start and secure some vital points if they are to compete for European places once again. However, they have suffered three consecutive domestic losses and now sit at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

David Gray, the former defender, will come in as the caretaker manager for the time being, with his first game back in charge being against the Villans on Thursday, and it is likely that the Leith-based side could wait until the upcoming international break to determine who will be handed the permanent position.

There are already several contenders on the list for who will take the reins with a former Hibees’ boss at the very top of the pile. According to McBookie, here are the latest odds on who will take over as manager of Hibernian Football Club:

