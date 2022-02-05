Hibs 0, St Mirren 1: Connor Ronan goal seals win for Buddies but Hibs fail to find the net again

The hosts had enjoyed the bulk of the chances but shortly after the hour mark, Jake Doyle-Hayes was dispossessed around 30 yards from goal and Ronan fired a fierce effort high into the roof of the net giving Kevin Dabrowski no chance.

The Buddies had Jak Alnwick to thank for keeping them in the game as he denied substitute Ewan Henderson twice in the early part of the second period but with Hibs still without a league goal scored by a striker since Boxing Day, the numerous opportunities passed up by the Easter Road forwards will be of some concern to Shaun Maloney.

Deadline-day signing Sylvester Jasper enjoyed a bright debut but was unable to influence the final result.

Chris Mueller tries his luck from range

Chris Mueller had the pick of the chances in the first half when the American linked up well with Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet but the visiting defence blocked the attempt.

At the other end Dabrowski denied Alex Grieve and Jordan Jones as the first half finished goalless.

Maloney introduced Henderson at the break for Doidge and his arrival brought a bit of urgency to Hibs in the final third – indeed, the midfielder had the two best chances of the game for the hosts, who are carrying plenty of attacking threat without the end product.

It could be argued that the game was decided on fine margins, Doyle-Hayes’ error resulting in a goal but the bigger issue for Hibs is just how many chances they had without finding the net.

The components are there but with Hibs now having scored just one goal in five matches – the extra-time winner against Cove Rangers from Nisbet – things are starting to look a bit bleak.

On another day Henderson could have had a brace while Mueller might also have found the net. The task on Maloney’s hands now is working out how to ensure that starts happening on a regular basis – starting with Wednesday night’s trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Bushiri, Porteous, Stevenson (Doig 81), Cadden, Campbell (Jasper 69), Doyle-Hayes (Allan 82), Mitchell (Scott 81), Mueller, Doidge (E Henderson 46), Nisbet. Subs not used: Macey, McGinn, McGregor, Wright.