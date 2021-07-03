Hibs 4-1 Dunfermline: New signings and old faces combine for win against Pars

The match was also an opportunity for summer signing Daniel Mackay to grab his first goal in Hibs colours and for fellow new boy Jake Doyle-Hayes to get 45 minutes under his belt as the Hibs boss fielded two different line-ups in each half.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Scott Allan played a pass through to the 20 year-old and he unleashed a solid shot through the legs of the Dunfermline keeper.

Jamie Gullan, back from his loan spell at Raith Rovers last season, had come close, as had Drey Wright and Joe Newell, whose shot from the edge of the area came back off the underside of the bar.

Daniel Mackay managed to get off the mark for Hibs, opening the scoring in the club's 4-1 pre-season victory over Dunfermline. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

Having opened the scoring through Mackay, there were more goals to follow after the break.

Paul McGinn was the first to threaten but his free-kick went just wide.

The home side did eventually double their tally, though, when Jamie Murphy cut in from the left wing and curled his shot into the far corner.

Like Scott Allan, Murphy’s input was all the more enjoyable given the length of time Hibs were without the services of both men last season, through illness and injury.

But it wasn’t just the older, more experienced players making their presence felt, as Steven Bradley gave the Leith side a three-goal lead just after an hour, when he also came off the right flank to fire a low strike in off the post.

The 19 year-old made four appearances from the bench last season and has been tipped by manager Ross to stake a greater claim for first team game time this term.

Dunfermline pulled one back courtesy of Kevin O'Hara late on but there was still time for Hibs to respond.

Connor Young saw his header saved before Alex Gogic glanced his header just wide but 16 year-old Young was not to be denied his first senior goal. The teenager, who spent some of last season on loan at Civil Service Strollers, produced a composed finish, low into the bottom corner, to complete the scoring.

