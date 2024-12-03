Hibs ace bone graft surgery revealed as gaffer talks up competition for places

Gray says talisman faces competition to regain place in starting XI

Martin Boyle’s return from a hand and wrist injury was delayed by a second operation – using a piece of bone from the flying winger’s HIP to repair the damage that left him struggling to compete in full-contact football. And David Gray admits that the club icon faces stiff competition to get back into his starting XI.

The 31-year-old hasn’t started since the 2-1 home loss to St Mirren in early November, with Gray restricting his former team-mate to the bench over the last three fixtures. The rookie head coach says the talismanic attacker is simply feeling the effects of battling through the injury earlier in the season.

“He's been a huge player for the club over the past few years - or a number of years now, to be honest,” said Gray. “He obviously had a bit of an injury at the start of the season with his hand, which affected him, definitely. I don't think anyone can say it didn't. And then he's probably building up his training minutes and minutes ever since then.

“He needed a re-operation, which wasn't ideal because he actually had to use part of a bone graft on his hip, effectively. So he had that to deal with as well.

“And he's someone that needs to just keep pushing to try and get in the team because of the strength and depth we've got in there. The wingers we've got, Nicky Cadden's had to wait for his opportunity, starting the season later, coming in later, not being quite up to speed. But he's came in and done really well, he plays in the wide areas.

“You've got Elie Youan, Junior Hoilett can all play in these positions. Rudi Molotnikov has started the season really well, can play in the wider areas as well. There is loads of competition there and it's about when you get the opportunity, trying to maximise it as much as you can.”

Gray inherited a massive squad and, despite offloading a number of players during the summer, 12 new signings have added to the man management challenges of juggling such a huge group of players.

Asked if it was proving difficult to cope with the demands, Gray said: “Yes, it can be. Purely because everyone wants to play.

“It would be a lot easier if players are happy not to be playing. Because then it's very easy to ignore them because you don't want players in your squad that don't want to play.

“I've got a dressing room where everybody's trying to get into the team to try and do the best you can. And I think you've seen that even in recent weeks with boys who've came into the team who maybe haven't been playing as much as they'd like.

“Rocky Bushiri, for example, has stepped in and done really well. He's had to wait patiently for his time and trained consistently all season for his opportunity.

“And guys like Jake Doyle-Hayes, Luke Amos, that are getting more minutes in the training pitch are in the exact same boat as that. They just need to keep doing as much as they can and keep pushing as much as they can to try and get in the team.”