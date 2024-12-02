Hibs hope promo draws sell-out Easter Road crowd for potentially crucial festive clash

By John Greechan
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 16:21 BST

Football for a Fiver returns as Gray’s men sign off on turbulent 2024

Hibs hope to attract a sell-out crowd to Easter Road for a potentially crucial festive fixture – by offering major discounts in a bid to pack every corner of the stadium. The club announced yesterday that their Football for a Fiver promotion would return for the December 29 visit of Kilmarnock.

Fresh off the feelgood factor of recording just their second league win of the season, a 3-0 thumping of Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday, Hibs messaged fans yesterday to reveal plans to cram their home ground over the festive period. ALL tickets for the Saturday afternoon game – home and away for adults, children and concessions – will be priced at just £5.

In the email sent out yesterday, fans were told: “In what will be our final match of 2024, we are aiming for a capacity crowd inside Easter Road – with the discounted ticket campaign focussed on making football more affordable for supporters around Christmas.” This isn’t the first time Hibs have cut prices in a bid to draw a crowd, with one previous Football for a Fiver experiment and a Friday Night Football for £10 both proving popular.

David Gray’s men, having lifted themselves off the foot of a table, take on Celtic away this weekend and Ross County at home the following Saturday before the properly packed festival schedule hits, with a trip to Aberdeen on December 21 and the Killie game falling either side of the second Edinburgh Derby of the season, on Boxing Day at Tynecastle.

