The Hibs pundits reckon one star is bound to become a key player - and there’s a surprising shout for a reliable goal-getter.

The pundits are in agreement that Nicky Cadden looks primed to be a key player for Hibs this season.

After signing in the summer, the versatile star has impressed in recent matches against Aberdeen and against Motherwell on Saturday, where David Gray’s side won 3-0. Goals from Junioir Hoilett, Mykola Kukharevych and Josh Campbell sealed a much-needed and impressive win to lift spirits at Easter Road.

They sit 11th in the Premiership and have moved off bottom completely. Cadden crossed for Hoilett’s opener and then fizzed in the corner that caused carnage for the second Hibs goal, with Sportscene pundits Neil McCann and James McFadden picking up on Cadden.

McCann kicked things off with “You just knew that, I mean, they need quality in the final third and he certainly showed he's got it, Nicky, hasn't he?” McFadden replied: “Yeah. He's had a different career path to his twin brother and they find themselves on the same team but he's always had that outstanding quality on the left foot. And I think that when you get the players in the wide areas that can deliver balls in, the first one, it's not picking a man out.

“It's a dangerous ball into the area. And you can't have enough players like that and I think that he'll be a big player for Hibs this season.”

Campbell came off the bench to net the third, and McCann reckons his box-to-box abilities make him a Hibs player to keep an eye on for the rest of this campaign. He added: “You see if he can unlock Josh Campbell, I think there's so much in that boy.

“He's got a real brilliant engine, he can go box to box. If he can unlock his goal threat, I think it will serve Hibs really well this season. Dwight Gayle, he shouldn't be bullying your two centre-backs. But the initiative for Josh Campbell, maybe it's just a little release of pressure and confidence, that 2-0 up, I can take a wee chance now.

“If he can get that from that boy, I think he's a player that can really light up Hibs' goalscoring charts.”