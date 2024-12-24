Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Bolton defender insists full focus on Tynecastle test

Hectic, hurried, occasionally hellish and consistently all consuming, professional football is no place for the half-hearted. Lesson one is never to celebrate victory as if it’s anything other than a moment of fleeting release.

Ask anyone who was in the away dressing room at Pittodrie on Saturday evening, and they’ll attest that, yes, the Hibs players thoroughly enjoyed their stunning 3-1 win over Aberdeen. In a season that has provided so little in the way of celebratory material, here was a reason to let rip.

But the small matter of a Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle has a way of squeezing its way into every nook and cranny of the collective consciousness. For these guys, it took about a quarter of an hour before they began focusing on the challenge of securing a first away win over Hearts in five long years.

“That's how you have to be, but that's football, isn't it?” asked Jack Iredale, the Scots-born Aussie defender answering his own rhetorical question by saying: “Football's relentless, it doesn't wait for anybody. We'll enjoy what we did in Aberdeen, we'll take good messages from it. There'll be things we can work on as well.

“It was a noisy, excited dressing room after the game – but one that was instantly ready for business on Thursday. We know what that momentum can do for us. I mean, we enjoyed the win over Aberdeen because we felt we deserved it – but our full focus was immediately on Boxing Day.

“I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait. I didn’t get on the pitch when we played them at Easter Road, so I'm looking forward to going there and experiencing that.

“Yeah, I was on the bench. What do I remember about the game? Mainly that I was desperate to get on! So hopefully I'll have that chance on Thursday.”

Modesty prevents Iredale from acknowledging that, having broken into the starting XI as David Gray changed to a back three for last month’s visit of Aberdeen, he’s become a guaranteed pick in the gaffer’s first-choice line-up. Playing on the left of the three, his recovery pace and ability on the ball have a very positive knock-on effect in allowing Nicky Cadden to play a few yards further up the pitch as left wingback; given the wide man’s contribution of late, that shouldn’t be underestimated.

Iredale (left) and Cadden (right). Yeah, that's the right way round ... | Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Yet the former Morton, Queen’s Park and Bolton defender revealed that there is one person not too keen on his partnership with a team-mate who, under no conceivable circumstances, could be considered a doppelganger, Iredale revealing: “Mum doesn't like me and Nicky playing so close to each other because she keeps getting us mixed up, but I keep telling her he's the one that's five foot two and I'm the big lad at the back. I don't think he'll appreciate that!

“I've known Nicky for a really long time, so we’re already on the same wavelength. But at the same time that comes from the instructions that we've been given from the coaching staff. Me and Nicky have a good relationship, me and Rocky Bushiri have a good relationship, and then all the boys in front working their socks off for me as well.”

In his seven years away from his hometown of Perth, Australia, Iredale has grown accustomed to celebrating a very different sort of Christmas from the festivities that made growing up in Oz such an exotic - from our perspective - experience. He misses mum Fiona and dad Paul, obviously.

But what was it he said about football being relentless? For some long-distance supporters, especially.

“Mum and Dad are always watching every game back in Perth,” said the 28-year-old. “So the Saturdays are alright, kick-offs at 11, but it's the midweek fixtures where it's a three or four am wake-up for them and they're watching.

“Seven years now for me, so I'm kind of used to being this far away from home. They've been over for a couple of times.

“But being able to come into work every day at a club like this with the lads there, they keep me busy. And then obviously I've got my girlfriend and my dog at home as well, so they're family now too.

Best job in the world

“It is what it is, that's the life of a footballer, but I'm not complaining. It's been a while since I had a proper Australian Christmas.

“Yeah, the summer was a big part of Christmas. That's what it is. You get a new bike for Christmas and you're off riding it to the beach!

“It's a little bit different here. But I've got the best job in the world so I can't complain.”

Addressing his own form and the team’s recent revival, winning three and drawing one of their last five games since his introduction into the first XI, Iredale insisted: “I'm still learning. Still a little bit of adjustment, but the coaching staff have given me a really good platform.

“The boys have backed me magnificently and I'm confident in myself as well and what I can do. I think what's happening is suiting me as well. I know I've got multiple roles and jobs to do in this team and I'm just trying to tick all of them off.

“Let’s not forget, Aberdeen were second in the table when we played them, so that felt like a big win. We knew, we've known what we can do all season, it's just trying to eradicate everything that we spoke about. Physically and mentally we really switched on - and the boys' quality shone up top.

“I thought the boys stood up really well, fought for each other, backed each other and showed that fight that I think the travelling fans really appreciated. Thanks to all of them for travelling to Aberdeen as well, because the support was magnificent for us.

“You know that's what you're going to get from a club as big as this. I've loved it since I've got here. The fans have been class. We know we owe them.”