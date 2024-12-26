Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rocky Bushiri thanked Hibs fans for their show of faith amid the white heat of an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle, as away supporters inspired the centre-half to bounce back from an unlucky own goal. And he said today’s victory was a Christmas present for punters who made the short hop to Gorgie.

Bushiri’s name was being sung by Hearts supporters after he put through his own net in first half injury time, cancelling out Kye Rowles’ OG at the other end. But Hibs fans were vocal in their support of the big man, who responded by making a series of important blocks, tackles and interceptions as substitute Dwight Gayle’s winner settled the contest.

Admitting that he’d heard the home supporters belting out their mocking serenade, the Democratic Republic of Congo international said: “Yeah, of course. But every time they went, our fans went louder, singing the same song. So, you know, that's why I really want to thank the fans for being there for us.

“I need to do better, and I know that, but then the support I had from my own fans, singing louder than the home fans, that done something to me. And because of that, I stayed in the game very well because I was booked early as well in the derby. And, you know, it's not easy centre-back last man to play with on yellow, but, you know, with the fans behind us, it's very good.”

Taking great delight in the celebrations with supporters after the final whistle, Bushiri said: “Very nice. You know, it's Christmas, you know, they had a party. So I think it was full, it was packed. You can't even look at someone in his eyes. It's just wow.

“It's a Christmas present for our fans, for my family back home. When you talk about sacrifice, having to have Christmas on your own, it's not always easy, but you know, it was an extra boost for everyone.”

Hibs boss David Gray praised his centre-half for showing real character, saying: “I think Rocky's been excellent for a number of weeks now. Delighted for him. He's another one that I singled out a few weeks ago.

“I don't like singling out players, especially on days like today because absolutely everyone involved was fantastic. But Rocky's someone that again, the level of professionalism he's shown. Not playing at the start of the season during difficult times. We weren't winning games and he's finding himself not getting the game time he would like.

“But he's always been ready, he's always trained to the best of his ability. He's always been really professional, and he gets his rewards for having put all that hard work in now and I'm delighted for him.”