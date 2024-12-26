Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Video as ex-Newcastle star Gayle helps flag-waving Elie lead party

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victorious Hibs boss David Gray revealed that he’d told his players to make their own history ahead of a famous Tynecastle triumph. And the rookie head coach said the Hibees can now start looking at a top six finish and beyond after leaving their rivals trailing.

Speaking after a dramatic 2-1 win that saw Hibs claim an Edinburgh derby away victory for the first time since Boxing Day of 2019, Gray declared: “It's a real difficult place to come. History tells you that. It's been five years to the day since we've done that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think that's something that I've challenged the group a lot in the last few weeks, creating our own history and changing the history as much as we can. You've seen that today. I’m delighted for everyone involved.

“I'm constantly trying to challenge the players. History is something that's there of course, but it's also something this squad can't affect, what's happened previously. They can only look forward and try and change that history.

“I remember the last time we won here was five years ago to the day, and this squad of players had an opportunity to change that. We're now looking at it as we're the last team to come here and win - and the next time we come here we've got the opportunity to try and do it again. I think it's about creating our own history and making sure that we keep moving forward.”

Now within touching distance of the top six, Hibs are eager to maintain their upward movement after spending too long in the relegation zone earlier in the season, Gray saying: “One hundred per cent, we need to keep moving forward. We know how quickly things can change, and we've demonstrated that in the last three or four weeks, which is great. But we still can't rely on thinking we've just turned the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to keep improving, we need to keep getting better, keep working on these areas that we need to improve and guard against complacency. Because every game at this league, as you see, everyone can beat everyone and how quickly it can change. But we're in a real positive moment at the minute.”

Asked how the experience of winning Gorgie as a gaffer compared to being part of victorious Hibs teams at Tynecastle as a player, the former skipper said: “I'm not sure, actually. I think you take a step back, definitely, as a manager. As a player, you're probably caught up in it a lot more.

“You're a lot more tired after the game as well as a player, so you have probably a lot more relief. But for me, I just like stepping back and enjoying it.

“Taking it all in purely because I know how much hard work goes into it. Not just by me, but the staff, everyone involved and how much I think the players have deserved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because we've underachieved up until this point in the season, apart from the last few results and performances. We know that and we've come under a lot of criticism, but as I've said for a long time now, I've been quietly confident that given the time we will turn this around.

“I had real belief in the group and the togetherness has always been there. I think days like today can only strengthen that. It was fantastic for the players especially to enjoy that moment with the fans.

“It's been a long time for that to come. As I say, I enjoy just taking a wee step back and taking it all in.

“That's what it takes to win games of football at this level. You need to be together; you need to work as hard as you can and it's something that we're benefiting from at the moment, that's for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we played really well, limited them to very few chances. Maybe we could have been a wee bit more clinical ourselves. But I thought first half we were excellent.

“A couple of things they did cause us a bit of a problem in the middle of the pitch. We tried to fix second half.

“But the biggest thing for me was the character again. To go in 1-1, having been as good as we were, especially away from home, a real difficult place, the players could have reacted in a real negative way for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their support got right behind them because we'd quietened them down. I think you'd only hear our fans in the first half.

“But we still showed that quality in the second half. I think Craig Gordon had to make more saves than Jordan Smith, which is great. I thought we were well deserving of the win in the end.”

SNS Group

Praising substitute Dwight Gayle for his winning goal in a game where the teams had exchanged own goals, Gray said: “To be able to bring him on and affect the game the way he does shows exactly why we brought him to the club. The level he's played at, the experience he's got, his movement in the box, but that quality and that last action was superb.

“But not just that, what he brings every single day in the training ground. Model professional, him and a few of the other senior players have been fantastic on that front. Even during difficult times, keeping the group together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, delighted to be able to bring him on and delighted for him, because he's had to be patient. He probably wants to play more than he has played in recent weeks, but credit to him for coming on in the way he did and affecting the game in a real positive way.”