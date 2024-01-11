News you can trust since 1873
Remembering Hibs' African stars of the past ahead of 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

With AFCON around the corner, Hibs have had several stars feature in the competition over the years

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 11th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT

This weekend will witness the start of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament with Senegal as the current trophy holders.

Hibs have had many African stars feature in their ranks throughout the years with current defender Rocky Bushiri and goalkeeper Joe Wollacott set to represent the DR Congo and Ghana respectively.

While both players were born outside the countries they now represent, Hibs fans will look forward to watching their stars in action, especially with the Scottish Premiership on hold until the end of the month.

Ahead of the 2023 AFCON, hosted by Ivory Coast with Senegal hoping to repeat their 2021 success, here are the African stars to turn out in the green and white jersey over the years...

Jimmy Bocco played for Hibs for one season in 1997/98, making 29 Premiership appearances for the Hibees

1. Jean-Marc Adjovi-Bocco - Benin

Malian footballer Konte, played as striker for Hibs in 2005-06, scoring his only Premiership goal against Motherwell.

2. Amadou Konte - Mali

Zemmama was part of the tam that won the 2007 Scottish League Cup. He then, however, suffered a season ending injury, had a transfer dispute with Raja Casablanca and visa issue over his pregnant wife.

3. Merouane Zemmama - Morocco

Defender Gathuessi featured in Leith from 2007 to 2009 and made one international appearance for Cameroon in 2004.

4. Thierry Gathuessi - Cameroon

