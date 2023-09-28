Hibs agree deal as ‘huge potential’ claim made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs have confirmed midfielder Allan Delferrière will remain with the club for the next three years after signing a contract extension. The 21-year-old Belgian footballer first joined the Hibees in 2022 after a season with Standard Liège, where he was sent out on loan to MVV, and has since progressed through Hibs’ Development Squad into the First Team set-up.

The former Belgian U15 star was sent out on loan to Edinburgh City in 2022 but has made eight appearances for the Easter Road outfit with six of those coming in this current campaign. The announcement was made on the Hibs website with the statement reading: “We’re delighted to announce that Allan Delferrière has signed a new contract with Hibernian FC!

“The versatile midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal with the Club. He was handed his debut by David Gray against St Johnstone in May 2022 and since the start of the current campaign, Delferrière has been involved in every matchday squad.

Hibernian FC Head Coach Nick Montgomery commented: “I have only had the pleasure of working with Allan for two weeks, but I see a young player with huge potential. He has many attributes to become a top midfielder and has a real desire to improve. He will be a great asset for the Club moving forward, and as coaching staff we are happy Allan has decided to extend his contract.”