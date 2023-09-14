Hibs agree deals with nine players on ‘proud day’

Watch more videos on Shots!

Hibs have confirmed that nine youth players have agreed their first professional contracts with the club in what has been described as a ‘proud day’ by academy director Gareth Evans. Joseph McGrath, Freddie Owens, Rory Whittaker, Jamie Bulloch, Owen Calder, Dean Cleland, Josh Landers, Zach Bruce and Jay McGarva have all penned deals with the club over the summer.

Evans commented: “Signing your first professional contract is a very proud day for any young footballer and one they will remember for the rest of their lives. Each of these young lads is thoroughly deserving of their new contracts and we are looking forward to watching them progress for the U18s and Hibs Dev Squad over the course of the new season!”

McGrath has featured for the Hibs U18s and Development Squad this season and also received a call up to the Scotland U17 squad. Goalkeeper Owens has also turned out for the U18 and Development Squad and was part of the U19 UEFA Youth League squad last season.

Whittaker joined Hibs from Spartans in 2017 and has previously received call ups to the Scotland U16 squad while defender Bulloch was a key part of Evans’ U1 team last season and scored a brace against rivals Hearts in a 4-2 win.

Calder has been with Hibs since August 2021 after arriving from Penicuik Athletic YFC while Cleland was another who was part of the U19 UEFA Youth League squad despite being just 15 at the time and scored goals against St Mirren, Hearts, Aberdeen and Celtic for the U18s last season.