Kilmarnock vs Hibs injury news as 3 out and 3 doubts

Latest injury news ahead of Hibs fixture at Kilmarnock on Saturday as Nick Montgomery prepares for his first game in charge

Hibs will travel to Kilmarnock for their next Scottish Premiership fixture with a new manager at the helm. Following the recent sacking of Lee Johnson, the former A-League Central Coast Mariners manager Nick Montgomery was announced as the new boss and he is now just days away from his first game in charge.

The Easter Road side have suffered a string of defeats in the opening stages of the 2023/24 season with the former boss blaming the European scheduling as the reason for poor results. Speaking recently to Sky Sports, Johnson said: “I put the league form honestly down to the fact that it was a big ask physically for a squad like Hibs to go Thursday-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday when the SPL side is fresh.”

The Fleetwood Town manager also believes he was fired too early but it remains to be seen whether the new coach can turn this around for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Montgomery, however, is set to be without several Hibs stars as he heads to East Ayrshire this weekend. Here is the latest injury news from the Hibees and Killies.

1 . Joe Wollacott - Hibs Doubt: Wollacott has had issues with his thigh since the start of pre-season with his return date not yet known. Photo Sales

2 . Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs Doubt: Doyle-Hayes came off against Hearts in June with damage to his shoulder girdle. Photo Sales

3 . Chris Cadden - Hibs Out: Cadden ruptured his achilles tendon back in May and will now face several more months on the sidelines. Photo Sales

4 . Corrie Ndaba - Kilmarnock Out: Kilmarnock have said Ndaba is set to be out for a “sustained period” of time. Photo Sales