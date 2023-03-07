The corporate lawyer, who works for Addleshaw Goddard, was chairman of the club between 1999 and 2002, and has served on the board of directors in two separate spells, initially between 1998 and 2002, and again from 2020 until the present when he was brought back to the club by Ron Gordon.

McPherson, who was one of the speakers at the club’s memorial service for the late owner on Tuesday, was nominated by the Gordon family as the ideal person to succeed Ron and continue the club’s progress. A statement from the family read: “We are pleased that Malcolm has accepted our nomination to become the club’s non-executive chairman. Malcolm has great experience in legal, business, and has a real passion for this football club. He and Ron were incredibly close and shared a similar ambition and vision for Hibernian FC. He will be a great contributor to the club and, in support of the board of directors and Ben Kensell, in taking Ron’s plan forwards.”

McPherson added: “I was privileged to know Ron as a friend, as well as a board colleague, so I’m proud that Kit and the wider Gordon family have trusted me to continue implementing Ron’s vision for the football club. We will keep the club moving forward with ambition and drive as Ron would’ve wanted.

Malcolm McPherson has been named the new Hibs non-executive chairman

"While it is a very difficult time for everyone at the club, we have an excellent board, chief executive, executive team, and great teams at both Easter Road and the training centre so we can face the future with absolute confidence, thanks in large part to what Ron had put in place.”

Hibs have also confirmed the appointment of Kathrin Hamilton as non-executive vice chairperson. A partner at Baillie Gifford and chair of Baillie Gifford Overseas Ltd., she was appointed to the board by Gordon around the same time as McPherson, and has played a significant role in the growth of Hibs Women since 2019.

She, too, played a key role in Tuesday’s service, reading out messages from fans and players in memory of Ron Gordon.