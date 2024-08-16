New Hibs signing Kwon | SNS Group

The star has signed for Hibs ahead of this weekend’s cup tie vs Celtic.

Hyeokkyu Kwon claims he can’t wait to get started at Hibs after completing a season-long loan move to Edinburgh from Premiership champions Celtic.

The defensive midfielder joins the Easter Road club after his first season at Parkhead, having signed from Busan IPark in July 2023. He spent the latter half of last season with St Mirren and made nine appearances to help the club to a fifth-place Premiership finish.

Kwon admits that it has taken him time to adapt to the demands of the Scottish Premiership but claims he has made huge strides physically ahead of the new season. The South Korean was in attendance for Celtic’s 2-0 victory away to Hibs on the opening day of the season and admits that the capital club’s incredible fan base was a key factor which drove him to the club.

He told Hibs TV: “I know Hibs is a very great club in Scotland. I’m very happy to join this club. “I heard that the Hibs support is amazing, and that the stadium is really nice. Last week I watched the game against Celtic, and I was supporting Celtic, but now I support Hibs! This weekend’s game will help me understand more how Hibs play and means I can see my teammates’ movement.”

Since signing on Tuesday, Kwon says he has been working hard in training to try and win a spot at his new team, but will need to be patient to make his debut as he is ineligible to play against his parent club in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday. Advice from St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is about to come in handy in Leith.

“The first few days I’ve been very tired because training is very tough, but my teammates are very kind. They speak English slowly, so I’m very happy.” He explained. “The Scottish Premiership is very physical. In pre-season I developed my physicality, so I’m looking forward to this season. I want to show my 100% performance and ability.

“The St Mirren gaffer taught me many things, which was very helpful for me. Now I can develop my abilities here at Hibs.”

The South Korea U23 international believes he can have a huge impact on the Hibs squad this season. Described his playing style, Kwon said: “I can control the tempo and make goals and assists for my teammates. I can make the win for Hibs.”