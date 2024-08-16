The defender has left Hibs | SNS Group

The defender has made a transfer exit from Hibs

Riley Harbottle has left Hibs on a permanent basis to return to England with AFC Wimbledon.

The defender has been involved in friendly matches under head coach David Gray this season but competitive action has been limited. Harbottle joined Hibs in the summer of 2023 from Nottingham Forest and made two first team appearances before joining Colchester United on loan for the second half of last season.

He now returns south of the border on a permanent basis. Gray said: “I’ve had a number of good conversations with Riley, and he expressed his desire to be playing senior football regularly.

“He understood that game-time would be limited here, so when this opportunity materialised, we knew it would be one he’d be interested in. He is a great lad and has been a pleasure to work with. We wish him nothing but the best for the future.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay admits it’s a deal that ultimately is the right one for all involved. It’s been a busy last week or so at Hibs, with midfielder Kwon the latest arrival on a season-long loan deal from Celtic and striker Dylan Vente has also left the club, heading on loan to his native Netherlands with Pec Zwolle.

Next up for Gray and co is a Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie with Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday. Speaking on the deal for Harbottle, Mackay said: “This transfer makes sense for both the Club and Riley. The way he applied himself at Colchester last season led to this opportunity and I’m sure he will relish it. We wish him all the best going forward.”