The 21-year-old has made just one appearance under Johnson, playing the full 90 minutes in last season’s League Cup group stage defeat by Falkirk. He had injury struggles as well but returned to action to score in a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough in a development squad friendly.

Hauge wasn’t involved as Hibs defeated near neighbours Edinburgh City 4-2 in their first pre-season game, but neither was he listed for the development squad matches against Dunbar United and Berwick Rangers, unlike Jair Tavares. There has been interest in Hauge and a deal could be struck this week for the Norwegian to leave Hibs on a permanent basis but it remains to be seen what happens with the Portuguese winger.

The Evening News reported last week that Hibs wouldn’t stand in the way if Tavares wanted to move on either on loan or permanently, and Johnson confirmed that stance after the 2-0 Marbella friendly victory over Europa, admitting that the former Benfica youngster hadn’t impacted the first team as much as he would have liked, and he could accompany Hauge out of the exit door before the competitive season gets under way.

A general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadium. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

The 22-year-old scored one and set up another in the 2-2 draw with Dunbar but wasn’t happy to be substituted towards the end of the 3-2 defeat by Berwick on Saturday. The player had gone down with an injury and received treatment but despite signalling he wanted to carry on, he was taken off and appeared non-plussed as he made his way back to the dugout.

Hibs have been busy in the transfer market already, bringing in goalkeepers Max Boruc and Jojo Wollacott; versatile left-sided player Jordan Obita; experienced striker Adam Le Fondre, and midfielder Dylan Levitt while Élie Youan signed a permanent deal following a successful loan spell from St. Gallen.