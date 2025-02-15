Focused insight on a team with some familiar traits and flaws

We have to talk about St Mirren. Not specifically about THAT result on the opening weekend of Scottish Premiership action. And without focusing too much on the bloodless 2-1 home loss to the Buddies back in November.

But the subject cannot be ignored. All Hibs fans can do is acknowledge that things were bad. While pointing to their team’s dramatic improvement as reason to embrace, rather than fear, tomorrow afternoon’s trip to Paisley.

Hibs boss David Gray watched St Mirren live in their home Scottish Cup tie against Hearts, which ended in a penalty shoot-out win for the visitors. Nothing he saw on Monday night will have changed his opinions or plans very much.

St Mirren line up in a 3-5-2, occasionally dropping into a 5-4-1 or 5-3-1-1 out of possession. | Wyscout

Under Stephen Robinson, the Saints usually line up in a 3-5-2 that isn’t very different from the shape deployed by Hibs most weekends. They lean heavily on the pace of Toyosi Olusanya up top, with the centre forward accounting for 11 of his team’s goals this season, meaning even a long ball from the goalkeeper can create a chance – as it did against Aberdeen (see Photo 1)

Photo 1 - Olusanya threat over top | Wyscout

They’ll press with intensity, when the opportunity presents itself, as it did against Rangers (see Photo 2). And they’ll look to advance down both wings to create crossing opportunities.

Photo 2 - press v Rangers leads to goal | Wyscout

Hibs, of course, know all about having holes punched in their back line by St Mirren. Often from the most unpromising of positions.

The opening goal lost in that 2-1 home defeat by the Buddies was a real sickener. As Photo 3 shows, there’s not really much danger in the situation. But Kwon just lets McMenamin run off him to convert a low cross in behind the back four.

Photo 3 - Kwon lost his man for a tap-in | Wyscout

And, if we can return to that opening day just briefly, there may well have been some chances created by the visitors in the first half; Dylan Vente should still be wondering how he missed one in particular. But St Mirren looked capable of scoring almost at will in the second half, with Smyth actually pointing to where he wants the ball delivered for his second – and his team’s third – on the day (see Photo 4).

Photo 4 - Saints found it too easy in Paisley | Wyscout

The good news? There’s plenty. St Mirren are giving up chances at a rate that will be of some concern to Robinson. Especially at set pieces.

Photo 5 - Celtic's pace left St Mirren's backline looking ragged | Wyscout

From open play, they can be exposed by pace on the counter. Just look at how ragged their back four is as Maeda and Kuhn hit from inside Celtic’s own half in Photo 5.

Photo 6 - there are gaps out wide for team's clever enough to exploit them. | Wyscout

And they can be vulnerable down the left side especially (see Photo 6) to clever movement and the killer give-and-go. The key is to get the back five stretched to such a point where they can’t possibly cover every gap, then look for that entry point for the perfect cut-back.

A big day ahead for Martin Boyle’s pace through the middle and Nicky Cadden’s guile on the left flank, then? Sounds like a plan.

