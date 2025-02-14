Former Man United youngster Levitt has learned from the hard times

A day out at the beach helped Hibs build the esprit de corps needed to fight on the fields of the Scottish Premiership. And the team bonding generated by taking a dook in the water has been identified as a huge part in David Gray’s men refusing to do under when their entire campaign hit the rocks.

Enough with the silly wordplay and seaside puns? OK, because there’s a serious point to all of this.

Dylan Levitt, explaining the hard work that went into maintaining belief as Hibs stumbled and stuttered through a horrific start to the season, revealed: “We've had a couple of days out with the staff and players together at the start of the season. Obviously, pre-season is a big one as well.

“You get a lot of new faces in the building, so you try and go away for a week or whatever it is. Try and stay away from everything and just focus on what you've got going for the season going forward.

“And one day we went to the beach after training when it was a nice day and had a meal after it. Just things like that.

“Think that's good to try and get away from the training ground as a group as well. Went for a meal after it, then back on the pitch the day after.

“Nah, we weren’t running up sand dunes. But yeah, we were in and out of the water, a good fun day. Everyone enjoyed it.

“I think that any bonding off the pitch helps massively when you're under it a little bit, under pressure. You just know everyone's trying to dig each other out if it's a tough time.

“And even when we score, the whole team's celebrating, bench included and all the substitutes. Everyone's just really together.

“I feel like it was always close. No matter what happened from the start of the season up until now, it's probably got as close as it's been.

“Obviously, with the run that we're on as well, it's even better now. Like I said, everyone was pushing each other in training and trying to do what they could do to try and get into the team.”

Levitt’s return to the starting XI in recent weeks may have been as a result, indirectly, of club captain Joe Newell’s groin injury. And the arrival of Alasana Manneh can only increase competition for a spot in central midfield.

But the former Manchester United prospect is playing well. Doing a lot of the right things. And he does bring a degree of technical excellence and creativity to the team.

The ex-Dundee United star, explaining how he’s maintained some sort of mental equilibrium as his career has swung from extreme to extreme, said: “I think as an individual, for me, it's just about giving 100 per cent every day and doing what's best for you, whether you're in a good part of your career or you're struggling with not being in the team or things off the field. I think for me it's just about being prepared for when called upon.

“I was ready to go. I was putting everything in, the training pitch, the gym, etc. It's paid off.

“And yes, you learn a lot from not being on the pitch. On the training pitch, you just have to try and focus on yourself. I know it's hard as individuals, but I've had that in my career a little bit before.

“I feel like when I was a bit younger, I probably had it at a good age where I went on my first loan and then wasn't really playing. That's stood me in good stead for my career going forward.

“Obviously, we're really high in confidence right now, but you know this league, anyone can beat anyone if you're not at it at three o'clock. I feel like there’s no complacency.”

Fight to the finish

Levitt’s partnership with Nectar Triantis has been key to everything for Hibs in recent games. And, while the big Aussie is getting a lot of the attention, the less imposing Welshman playing alongside him is impressing many with his tactical smarts and positioning out of possession; if Levitt is never going to be a ferocious ball winner, he’s proving the value of just getting in the way and making opponents play around him.

“I think we suit each other quite well,” said Levitt. “To play alongside Nectar is great. I think it's a good balance. We kind of know each other's game.

“Obviously, I've trained a lot with him in the last year now, so I know what his qualities are and what he knows and what I know. So, it's a good balance.

“On the training pitch we know we do a lot of shadow play and position work. Obviously, I've taken that on board throughout the whole season and know what the gaffer wants when we're on the ball or whether we're defending or ready for transition. So, I feel like as a midfielder you need to take on board everything that's around the pitch to know where you need to be to collect second balls or to find space to play forward.

“In the middle to top third, he tells us to go and express yourself. If you've got time on the ball, go and play and create chances, get crosses in the box, etc. And try and score as many goals as we can.”

With eight games to go before the split, Hibs sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership table. Just four points off third-placed Dundee United, they are also only three points clear of this weekend’s opponents, St Mirren – currently way down in eighth.

Levitt, stressing just how tight the race to the split will be, believes top six should be a minimum target for Hibs, saying: “I think we've put ourselves in the right good position at the moment and a big chunk of games coming up now. Hopefully we can take some positive results and then kick on for the rest of the season. These eight games before the split, it's going to be a fight for everyone.”

