Gray’s men take on champions in Glasgow - can they hurt the Hoops?

Get it wide and put dangerous deliveries into the box. A gross over-simplification, of course. But also a neat way of summing up one of the core attacking principles of this Hibs team.

Not because David Gray is particularly wedded to one shape, formation or specific way of playing. But because no good manager ever ignores the glaringly obvious.

If the past couple of games have revealed anything, it’s that getting the ball to Nicky Cadden out on the left wing is a good starting point for any team looking to create chances in the Scottish Premiership. Yes, even against Celtic on their own formidable patch of turf. For a side who had been struggling to put opponents under pressure, Cadden’s return to full form and fitness – coinciding with a need for wingbacks in a tweaked formation – has been particularly timely.

“Yeah, 100% you want to force people to defend,’ said Hibs boss David Gray, when asked about the importance of deliveries from out wide, the rookie head coach adding: “It’s not just about putting the ball in from anywhere.

“But I think if you have got that sort of quality that you know Nicky possesses, why would you not want to put the ball in the box? Because we have the players who can thrive off that as well; the centre-forwards I've got are all good at attacking crosses.

“You get quality from different variations on the deliveries, as well. So the type of delivery that comes in from Nicky early when he's left foot would be very different from Junior Hoilett if he's dribbling at someone or Elie Youan for that matter, Chris Cadden on the other side.

“So we have got a lot of variation in how we can play in wide areas, which is important in this league. You know you can't always work the same way, and I think we have got a lot of variations in strength and depth that we can use especially in the wide areas.”

With five starts under his belt, the last two coming in the changed 3-5-2 shape that contributed to both the madcap 3-3 draw at home to Aberdeen and the weekend thumping of Motherwell, Cadden is making up for lost time after signing as a free agent with the season already underway. He’s got three goals an assist to his name already, while a crossing success rate – a ball that gives a team-mate a chance – of 80 per cent demonstrates his obvious value.

“He is exactly what you see, one hundred per cent in training every single day,” said Gray. “Obviously he joined late in terms of having been without a club for a while so missed a bit of pre-season, didn't have the bank of fitness that he would have had liked when he first came in. Then he had a couple of setbacks injury wise - but you're starting to see the benefits of him having had a bank of training and a few minutes on the pitch.

“He just forces people to defend with the appetite he has to try and create opportunities, to play forward when he can. H's brave on the ball, he's got good delivery and good quality - and also the right attitude when he loses it, you know? He's desperate to try and win it back. So all of the reasons why we brought him to the football club, for all the reasons we've seen previously, we’re seeing all of those qualities regularly now.”

Hibs are actually ranked fourth in the entire league when it comes to accurate crosses per match, a statistic that demonstrates both their liking for wide deliveries AND their ability to get the ball into dangerous areas. Gray will have decisions to make ahead of Saturday’s trip to Celtic Park, but some trends are likely to continue.

Asked about the change of shape, a sort of 3-4-1-2 in possession with Hoilett given freedom to support the forwards, the former captain said: “It’s worked really well for different reasons. Obviously, we conceded three goals the first time we've done it so everyone would say they didn't really make a difference!

“But it's probably worked because of the personnel who have come in and done really well. They’ve been given the opportunity and credit to them for that.

“I talk a lot about shape only being a matter of a few yards depending on what way you want to go. But I think just the timing of it, players get an opportunity.

“Jack Iredale's had to wait a long time for his opportunity. He was injured when he first came here, he was out for a period of time. Like Nicky, he didn’t have the bank of training.

“We were so far into our regime that he was probably getting up to speed. And then to be flung into three games in a week, that was tough for him to be able to come in in that environment. He did well but being available for the first team was a challenge, and he’s had to be really patient before taking his opportunity.

“Then you've got guys like Rocky Bushiri. He's not played as much as he would like – but he’s trained incredibly well.

“I've mentioned that a lot in recent weeks, the strength of the group even during the difficult times. That’s what kept me going through that process, the fact that I felt the group was still really strong.

“Even the players who weren't playing were still massively wanting the team to do well, I hear it behind me all the time, players sitting behind me on the bench, guys who would love to be on the pitch, still being very supportive. That’s the sort of culture that gives you a chance to be successful.”