High-energy Hoops face stamina-sapping run from Pittodrie to Zagreb

Hibs boss David Gray hopes the ‘gruelling’ schedule of domestic and European challenges faced by Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic can help level the playing field at Parkhead on Saturday. Rookie head coach Gray fully expects to see the reigning champions play their usual brand of high-energy football in tonight’s top-of-the-table clash at Pittodrie.

Impressed by the improvements he saw up close in back-to-back defeats to the Hoops back in August, Gray says Celtic’s work rate is one of the reasons they’re the best in Scotland. His aim is to test their stamina in a Scottish Premiership fixture squeezed in between tonight’s title race showdown and next Tuesday’s potentially crucial Champions League clash against Dynamo Zagreb in Croatia.

“Obviously they’re a fantastic side, and Brendan has got them playing incredibly well,” said Gray. “I think even just energy with and without the ball; I think that's something they've definitely added this year without the ball, that intensity they can play at.

“And I think that's also benefiting them when you see how successful they've been in Europe this year as well which is a big thing. Obviously, a top team who present a tough test.

“But we need to try and take advantage of the fact that they have got a gruelling schedule as well at the moment. They're playing a lot of games.

“I know they've got players that can rotate but we can go into the game with the confidence of winning at the weekend, and really use that momentum going into the game. I understand every player needs to be at the absolute top of their game to get a result. But it's certainly not impossible - and the players need to believe that.

“Obviously we'll watch the game at Pittodrie very closely, it'll be interesting to see Aberdeen play - but Celtic will always do what Celtic do, they play the same way against everybody. So that'll be a tough test, it always is when you go to Glasgow.

“The benefit is it's the third time the players have played against them, so you've got a bit of an expectation of what to expect from the surroundings, from the intensity. It's a great opportunity to test yourself against the best players in the league

“All the players that are playing for Celtic at the moment are Champions League players. And we've got players in our dressing room, especially younger ones, that'll aspire to that level. There's no better test than an away game at Celtic Park.”