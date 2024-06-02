A brand new surface is currently being laid on the Easter Road pitch (Pic: SNS)

Hibs are investing significantly in making improvements to their home after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Hibs have begun work on ‘large scale’ improvements to Easter Road which were first announced back in February.

The club are undertaking a major redevelopment of the Famous Five Stand as well as installing a brand new surface on the pitch. The improvements to the stand are set to include a brand new matchday sports bar and events space - Behind The Goals.

Located on the second floor of the Famous Five Stand, Behind The Goals is described by the club as ‘a modern look that nods back to the club’s famous history’ which will ‘elevate supporters’ matchday experience.’

Seasonal Behind The Goals members will be able enjoy a reserved table within the ‘premium’ sports bar setting. The area will also feature the bronze busts of the Famous Five; Gordon Smith, Bobby Johnstone, Lawrie Reilly, Eddie Turnbull and Willie Ormond.

Tickets for Behind The Goals are due to be sold on a match-by-march basis from the first competitive match of the 2024/25 campaign. As well as Behind The Goals, plenty more work is being undertaken including the instillation of a safe standing area.

Hibs confirmed, in a recent statement: “The Hibernian Community Foundation will also benefit from a new Community Hub built as part of the redevelopment. Also included in the North Stand will be a new Rail Seating Section, introduced for the 2024/25 campaign to enhance the stadium atmosphere and give supporters the chance to stand and support their team. Work began immediately after the final home game of 2023/24 to remove seating from the lower tier in preparation of the Safe Standing area.”

In terms of the work on the new playing surface, the club added: “The grounds staff at Hibs have worked tirelessly to give Easter Road an exceptional playing surface over the past few years. This month, work began to further advance and upgrade the pitch.