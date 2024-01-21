Nick Montgomery's side currently sit sixth in the league with eleven more matches in the first phase to go

It happens each week - fans around Leith either praising or bemoaning the decision taken by the manager when the playing XI is revealed. It's impossible not to have clear favourites in the squad and with Hibs having overseen a fairly turbulent season already, those favourites may well be changing weekly.

Well, the Hibees have just come back from their winter break in Dubai where Montgomery has put the squad through double training sessions each day in a bid to improve the fitness and determination of the squad.

As the debate will continue on who the best player in the squad is, here is Hibs' best XI, according to statistics from Whoscored.com with a few surprises featuring...

1 . Hibs best XI The Hibs best squad according to ratings from Whoscored.com Photo Sales

2 . GK: David Marshall The former Scotland keeper has a score of 6.82 Photo Sales

3 . RB: Will Fish The Manchester United loanee, who is attracting more attention from EFL sides, is rated the highest at 7.02 Photo Sales

4 . CB: Lewis Miller The Australian joins Fish in defence with a score of 6.96 Photo Sales