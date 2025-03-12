Black Knight president lays out Bournemouth owner’s motivation

He’s not in it for the money. Given everything we know about the average billionaire, that might come as a surprise to some.

Nor is Bournemouth owner Bill Foley motivated by, to quote his hands-on representative at Hibs, ‘just beating the team across town.’ When Foley’s Black Knight group bought a minority stake in the Easter Road club, they were looking further afield than derby bragging rights.

To hear Black Knight president Tim Bezbatchenko explain what his boss is getting from his involvement with a larger-than-average club in a smaller-than-average market on the fringes of European football, yes, there is a business side to things. Hibs will play a part in mutually beneficial player movement involving not only Bournemouth but other clubs within Foley’s sphere of influence.

But the man who launched a new ice hockey franchise in the frozen wastelands of, erm, Las Vegas has seen the power of sport up close. Guiding his Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in their sixth season as an ‘expansion franchise’ was quite the achievement.

While the NHL may be a world away from the more stratified and structured model developed by Scottish football over a century and half, Bezbatchenko insists the principles remain the same, explaining: “It has to start with asking: ‘Why are you in the business of sport?’ And a lot of times it comes back to individual experiences they had with loving a team.

“And I know for Bill, his experience – and I don't want to speak for him - but with what he's done with the hockey team in Las Vegas and what that has done to a community, I think that is rewarding. And if you've been on the lucky end or you've done well in other businesses, why not try to do it in sports?

“Because that's a way that is – you're integrated in the community like nothing else. It brings together communities like nothing else. So I would say it starts with that.

“And then the question is can you run a football club sustainably? And so from a business perspective, I think it's more about winning trophies and doing it for the fans. And I think when you win, then that's the sustainable model.”

As for why Scottish football in general, and Hibs in particular, should provide such an attractive investment for Foley, the man himself has spoken about the lure of European football as a key part of his Black Knight model. For a relatively minor outlay, certainly compared to the sums needed just to secure Premier League survival for Bournemouth, it should be possible to transform a Scottish club with a big support into regulars in UEFA competition.

History part of attraction for New World investors

Like a lot of Americans, Foley and his people are also a little in awe of a club that has been around since the late 19th century, pointing out: “Well, obviously the first thing that comes to mind is the history, tradition and the passion. So I'm coming from the United States and Canada, where the MLS is just launching their 30th year.

“And I look at the 150th year that we're starting here at Hibs, and you think of the years and seasons and relegations and promotions and wars, literal wars that have happened in that amount of time. And you just can't really fully understand it unless you've lived it, and your generations and families have lived it.

“So I think that's the first thing we think of in Scottish football is history and tradition. And then when it comes to Hibs, and you think of obviously the city of Edinburgh and the opportunity that is there.

“When Black Knights were talking with Ian, it was about really winning something and capture the hearts of not only the current fan base, but to grow it. And not only beat the team that's across town - but solidify our position as one of the top five consistently.

“So, you know, from a Black Knight perspective, Hibs is in a very special place in the global game because it can get into Europe, because it can develop players. And it obviously is connected to the UK.

“So we feel like the alignment and the strategy is there now. I came on board only six months ago, but right from the start, the family has welcomed me.

“It's a collaboration, a true collaboration. It is not directed in either way. I think both sides are transparent in sharing what we want to achieve out of the relationship, which I think is really important.”

‘Special moments that define a community’

Bezbatchenko, whose background at Toronto FC and Columbus crew delivered very different experiences to life on the Hibs board, isn’t pretending that there is no business upside to Foley’s involvement. Asked if the American was looking for a financial return on his investment, though, he was pretty clear, saying: “No, I would – I mean financially, what do you mean by that? You mean to take ... I wouldn't say it's to take distributions.

“Very few owners around the world are looking to take distributions so that they can become wealthy. You'll have to ask for them individually.

“But for us, it's about how do you put a competitive team out on the pitch? How do you develop players to create that special moment that can define a community? And I think recent games at Easter Road have shown the evidence of what Hibs have here.”