Director singles out David Gray and Malky Mackay for credit in turning team around

Hibs owner Ian Gordon has thanked supporters for rallying around David Gray’s team during a remarkable run. And he’s backed Gray to make this a “season to remember.”

Gordon, son of late chairman Ron, said the entire family had been moved by recent shows of support and solidarity by fans. And he said the scenes at Celtic Park yesterday, as 7000 travelling fans applauded their heroes despite watching them crash out of the Scottish Cup following a 2-0 quarter-final loss to the home side, should be a source of pride to Hibs supporters all over the world.

The executive director, issuing a statement on behalf of the board, told fans: “We want to thank you for your incredible support. As a club we have been through highs and lows, but this run of form has united us all and created many memorable moments.

“Standing at Celtic Park, seeing you, hearing you, all 7000 of you, filled us with pride as it has supporters worldwide. You are a credit to this football club, and we can’t thank you enough for that.

“We are now entering the latter stages of the campaign in a great position, unbeaten in the league in our last 13 games. This success is due to the hard work of David Gray, the first team staff, Malky Mackay, and our players.

“Your continued support is so meaningful to our family, and everyone involved with the football club. Thank you again, and let’s continue to push together as we make this a season to remember.”

Despite seeing their undefeated run in all competitions halted at 15 games, Hibs are still 13 without loss in the Scottish Premiership – equalling a record set way back in 1949, when the legendary Famous Five were adding to their status. Gray takes his men to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Saturday chasing even more history.

Having kicked off the campaign in miserable fashion, with the team still kicking around the wrong end of the table into late November, Hibs have now just two of their last 19 games. They’re sitting third in the league, with a top-six finish all but assured with four games to go until the split.