Owner and Black Knight president address early doubts and ‘remarkable’ turnaround as Famous Five record equalled

Hibs powerbrokers Ian Gordon and Tim Bezbatchenko have insisted that they never thought about ditching David Gray during a horrific start to the league season. But the first-year head coach did face some “tough questions” before turning things around in spectacular fashion.

Gray was under serious pressure just months into his first managerial gig, as his team bumped along at the wrong end of the Scottish Premiership. But they’ve lost just one their past 18 games in all competitions, putting together a 15-game unbeaten run that includes 13 straight in the league – equalling a record set way back in 1949, as the Famous Five were establishing and enhancing their footballing legend.

Having just completed a remarkable nine-point week with home victories over Celtic and Hearts either side of a brilliant comeback win over Dundee United at Tannadice, Gray’s men are now sitting third in the table – with a top-six finish all but secured four games from the split. Hibs owner Gordon is adamant that no real consideration was given to axing the Scottish Cup-winning captain and all-round fan favourite during the darkest times.

Asked outright if there was ever a “We’re done here …” moment, Gordon, said: “No. I mean it was obviously not the start that we had envisioned.

“But we knew Dave being new into management and the evolution of the squad and the new signings coming in and the timings of those signings. So that there was going to be a period of time for Dave to get to grips with everything.

Winning culture put in place by David Gray and Malky Mackay

“But honestly, anyone that knows Dave and how he is as a person, it's someone we always believed in. And the most important thing that we were seeing was the togetherness down at HTC.

“Even during that run, I think in years past when runs happened, you never felt that togetherness. There's been a new chapter down at HTC and that culture and togetherness that Malky Mackay and Dave have put in place has been vital for this.”

Having gone through a whole series of managers since late chairman Ron Gordon’s takeover, son Ian is eager to introduce some stability. Asked if this was the happiest he’d felt since the family got involved at Hibs, he said: “I'd say that's a fair assessment of it. I think having someone like Dave, who is the club captain and the history that he brings and the type of person that he is. And the group now that we have at HTC.

“And I would say the senior management team and the whole staff in general. We have a great group of staff that is all bought in on the club. So across all facets of it, it feels a very good time for the club right now.”

Bournemouth owner’s man admits ‘tough decisions’ part of role

Black Knight president Bezbatchenko, effectively billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s man on the ground in Edinburgh, has been blown away by the way Gray turned his team’s fortune around, saying: “It's been remarkable. I think your job as the board of directors is to – you're not managing day to day. You're just helping guide, counsel, make tough decisions when you're forced to. Or to see around corners and maybe anticipate some things.

“In football, it happens quickly. You're always hoping that something happens if the team is not performing to then turn the corner and start performing. Part of it is data. Part of it is human communication. How are the players feeling on a day to day basis?

“I think David said it. He clearly still had to support the team. We talked about that quite regularly.

“He even came to a board meeting and gave solid answers to the questions we had. I think that's the responsibility of the board is to hold people accountable, ask them questions.

“Sometimes they're tough questions. We feel like David was answering those at the time.

“It's funny how Rocky Bushiri goal against Aberdeen in 90 minutes plus, what, seven or eight minutes changed everything. It's amazing how something like that can give the team confidence to just kick off the game. It made our job a little bit easier for sure.”