The Sunderland loanee has been declared ‘the main reason’ for Hibs’ stunning form surge.

A pair of pundits have been left in awe of the impact made by Hibs’ Sunderland loannee this season.

Nectar Triantis has been turned from defender to all action midfielder and was named Man of the Match in Sunday’s 2-1 derby success over Hearts. Goals from Msrtin Boyle and Jack Iredale shot the club into the Premiership’s third place as they eye a place in European football next season.

Triantis has been a key man in midfield, providing a stable block in front of the back three with the ability to get attacks going the other way as the club turn their season around from struggling at the bottom to thoughts of the continent. His impact was discussed on Sky Sports before the derby and former Scotland striker Kris Boyd was effusive in praising the ace.

He said: “Whether it’s going to get the ball off the centre-backs, whether it’s getting up to support, I just think his all-round game is now in a good place. He’s affected games, he’s scored goals and you’ve got to say, we speak about the goalkeeper and the change to a back three, but I think the consistency from Triantis has allowed Hibs to function in the way they have in recent weeks.

“There is so much to like about his game, he’s so enthusiastic, his energy, he just wants to win and get after the opposition. For me, I think he’s been the main reason why Hibs turned the corner.”

Andy Halliday has come up against the midfielder this season in action for Motherwell. Triantis spent time at Hibs last season on loan from Sunderland and a direct opponent in the engine room can see a difference.

Halliday added: “He’s become a much more well-rounded player this year. He’s added goals to his game, he’s added assists to his game, he’s a big composed player. He’s a powerful boy and you see he can see he’s a huge part of this Hibs midfield.”