A former Hearts and Hibs pair have agreed on a penalty decision during the Edinburgh derby

Steven Naismith and Scott Allan have identified a possible penalty that was missed in the Edinburgh derby as they reviewed Hibs’ win over Hearts.

Goals from Martin Boyle and Jack Iredale sealed a huge win for the home team and the first consecutive wins in the league over their rivals since 2009. Jorge Grant responded for Hearts after Boyle’s opener before Iredale slammed home a brilliant winner.

Hibs hero Allan said of the game: “You could tell David Gray would have went in at half time and told them to use the wide areas because it was a constant threat for them, and they could do it in one or two passes.

“I think the main thing in the second half was the calmness that the two central midfielders brought. Levitt, when he came on later on, but Triantis for me, when a game is hectic, and for me in an Edinburgh derby, it's the team who gets their foot in the ball and shows a bit of composure. That's exactly what they've done, especially in the second half.”

Naismith - the former Hearts player who left his role as manager at the club earlier this season - added: “I think it was two teams that were the two in-form teams in the league. I think the game played out two contrasting shapes and it was going to be a battle, overall, a very entertaining game. First half, I thought Hearts edged it. Second half, Hibs shape and decision making and possession was the difference. I think that was the key for them.”

Penalty claim

One thing both ex-players picked up on during Sportscene analysis was Cadden being sent tumbling in the box by Gerald Taylor in the second half. John Beaton waved claims for a Hibs spot-kick away and VAR stuck with it, but the pundits aren’t so sure.

The former Jambos man began: “Initially I was thinking Gerard Taylor's got away with one, it's a penalty because he connects with him in the ankle, but the guidance has been that there's a shirt pull which comes first, and the referee sees it first.

“He sees that first, he's probably said in the earpiece, I've seen a shirt pull that's led to a kick. Now, no matter what way you look at it, Gerald Taylor's very lucky. It also comes from that, Hibs getting it in the wider areas, getting their players, their best performing players on the pitch, on the ball in the right areas.”

Allan added: “For me it's a penalty, I think, as Stephen touches on, because John Beaton gives the foul for the pull, VAR then can't go back and look at it for the tackle, but for me, it's a stonewall penalty.”

Wide influence

Both pundits spoke of the influence the wide areas had, Allan quick to pinpoint the difference getting Boyle on the ball makes. He analysed: “They're obviously setting that familiar 3-5-2 shape that we have seen of them of late.

“I think, for me, it allows them to be flexible in and out of possession. I think when you have guys on the outside positions, like the Cadden brothers, who've got great engines, it allows them to take part in the attacks. We'll obviously see delivery and the threat that Cadden has been in these recent months for Hibs. He's been a constant threat to opposition sides. I think one of the most important things for me is having Martin Boyle in an area of the park where he can go and hurt teams with his pace. I think we've seen that.

“That all, for me, comes down to David Gray changing the shape early on in the season and it allows you to see the best in Martin Boyle, especially with the pace that he does.”

Naismith meanwhile picked up on Boyle’s goal, which came as a ball up the park left Hearts right-back Taylor stranded and unable to stop the Aussie attacker. He added: “I think he reacts too late. He thinks, I've got this covered down the channel. Any other player he probably has got the cover, but when you've got the pace of Martin Boyle and the striker instinct, it's too late. He reacts too late, and the damage is done as you say, the finish is brilliant.”