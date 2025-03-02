We were in situ at Easter Road for the latest instalment of Hearts vs Hibs. Here are some things we spotted.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs and Hearts went full blooded into battle on Sunday afternoon in their latest Edinburgh derby collision

Action got off to a rapid start when Martin Boyle latched onto the big boot of Jack Iredale to beat Gerald Taylor and dispatch past Craig Gordon. Then Jorge Grant got Hearts level after a defensive blunder at the back allowed him slam past Jordan Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An edginess that crept into the game but it was Hearts who looked the more likely to score next. Elton Kabangu had the ball in the net before it was ruled out for offside and then a pinpoint Nicky Cadden cross at the other end begged to be tapped home but nobody could convert.

This needed a major spark in quality with this fixture known for it’s grit and tightness rather than back and forth affairs. Iredale was on hand to aid that quest for caviar, taking one touch and blasting a wonderful long range effort into the bottom corner. Hearts will take issue with how he was afford the time and space to find the corner.

Here are five things I spotted from watching from the press box.

The good place

Mood music in this clash was so much different from the last time they jousted in October. Talk of relegation, a managerial sacking for the Jambos and pressure on Gray in the opposite dugout all played into a nervy occasion which showed in performance. Not hear, both sets of punters had full belief in their stars and confidence each side of the city can play European football next season is high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield battle

A key matter of who’d win this or not was going to come in the midfield between Nectar Triantis and Beni Baningime. Both got into tackles with each other and for all that the Sunderland loanee in green tried to will his way over the top of the midfield lynchpin, Baningime was able to put his foot on the ball with a calmness that wasn’t phased by whoever came near him in the first half but the overpowering Triantis stormed into life in the second.

Future’s in focus

Both of these teams have a number of key men out of contract at the end of this season and decisions will soon need made on whether they stay or go. One on either side certainly showed their bottle for the big occasion in Boyle and Grant. The former had Taylor at sixes and sevens, proving again he’s a man who can handle the big occasion.

Grant was the calmest man in maroon when thundering his side back level and the rest of his display oozed elegance and class. You wonder what days like this have in terms of bearing on the long-term and it was a surprise to see him hooked when he was. Any control Hearts did have seem to go with him.

Noisy element

One thing that was noticeable was how Hibs were trying use a loud and vocal home support. Josh Campbell and Chris Cadden were just a couple of the stars I spotted trying to gee up the home faithful and it was often met with a noisy crescendo. Hearts’ job then turned to try and quieten that aspect of the game down

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Change in broadcasting tact

One interesting quirk of the coverage of this game was Sky Sports taking an American-style approach to derby day. There was a flash interview with Lawrence Shankland as he made his way back to the changing room and pre-match, analysis from pundits came as teams warmed-up around them. There was a body-cam on Iredale in the warm up and access to the home changing room in a stray from the norm of coverage.