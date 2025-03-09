Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to holders leaves Easter Road side chasing Euro places in league

It says something about the turnaround in Hibernian’s fortunes that they’re so disappointed to see their unbeaten run, in all competitions, hit the most expensive buffers in Scotland at just the 15 straight games. That sort of scenario certainly would have seemed fanciful in the extreme just a few short months ago.

Those who stood to applaud David Gray’s men at full-time here, the vast majority of a 7000-strong travelling Hibs support, understand how far the team has come after a horrific start to the campaign. This was an ovation in recognition of all that had happened since their previous defeat at Celtic Park, way back in early December, as much as a thank you for the efforts on the day.

Because Hibs did not create enough to give themselves a realistic chance of securing a quickfire second victory over Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League adventurers. This was a reminder of the gulf that still exists between the league leaders and the also-rans.

Visitors didn’t have ‘quality’ to hurt hosts

Gray freely admits that his team struggled to lay a glove on their hosts, conceding: "I think the performance itself, the effort was certainly there. I thought we really gave absolutely everything; I also thought defensively we were solid at times.

“But any time we really had the opportunities to hurt Celtic, our quality wasn't there. We turned the ball over too quickly and it became a lot of defending.

“I thought the players gave me absolutely everything. So I can't fault that. As the game went on, we were still well into the game, right towards the very end of it.

“We made changes, attacking players on, trying to get something out of it. But we didn't really do enough at that point to really threaten Kasper Schmeichel, to be honest.

“That's probably a disappointment. But this is a feeling we've not felt for a long, long time. It's not a nice one.

"I'll never accept losing games in football at all. But it's also the toughest test in Scottish football.

“This was the last time we lost a game of football was here. It was always going to be a difficult day.”

Progress only paused

Hibs certainly deserve credit for losing just two of their last 19 games in all competitions. The fact that both defeats came to the reigning champions at Celtic Park says plenty about their claim to be considered genuine contenders for third place in the Scottish Premiership, at least.

Recalling the depths of late November, when his team were bumping along at the foot of the table with just one league win to their name, Gray said: “When I think back to whatever it was after that Dundee game, how many points we had on the board after that number of games, to think we'd be in the position we are now, it takes some effort. The players deserve all the praise for that, for the effort and the run we've been on, to turn it around, to give us the best possible opportunity to be successful.

“Now everything is still achievable, but the message has always been the same, which is we need to make sure we don't get carried away. There's still a lot to play for that can quickly change.

“And there's going to be huge games between now and the split, four games to go before now and the split. But can we accumulate as many points as we can into that? And then once you get into that top six, the aim then is to finish as high as you can.”

Fans still on board – and still needed

That show of strength from Hibs supporters at the end of this game, more than living up to their billing as the largest travelling support allowed into Celtic Park since 2018, wasn’t just about making a show of defiance. This was a chance for fans to show their appreciation for just how much joy they’ve been afforded on a remarkable journey over the last three-and-a-half months.

"That connection, I've always felt it,” said Gray, the former captain adding: “I've been fortunate enough to be in this club for a very long time, so I know the support is special. They've been through tough times, had many highs with them as well, but it shows where we are right now.

“The 7000 coming through, we're going to need them to be right there, right to the very end of the season, because there's still absolutely everything to play for in the league.

"You just want the support to be there all the time and drive you forward. Even today, clapping us off at the end, having lost the game, I think it shows the connections there, you can really feel it. “It's been a massive part of the run we've been on. And they're going to play a massive part between now and the end of the season, to help us, drive us to be as successful as we can be.”

Smith’s a keeper

Jordan Smith signed for Hibs as a back-up, mainly. And had to wait for his chance even as No. 1 Josef Bursik was falling apart in front of all our eyes.

With the ink barely dry on a new contract keeping him at Easter Road until 2028, the former Nottingham Forest goalie was outstanding today. Needed to be, too.

"Yeah, he was excellent,” said Gray. “And the contract is fully deserved for his contribution this season. “Not just on the pitch, but what he's done since he came to the club. You know, he had to be patient when he first joined for his opportunity. He certainly took it.”