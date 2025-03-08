Mood music around East Mains inspires belief in possibility of Hampden return

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a game inexorably linked to musical themes, from quips about ‘heavy metal football’ to rock star performances and terracing anthems of occasionally baffling provenance, it shouldn’t be so surprising to find players reaching for melodious metaphors to describe moods and mentality. So yeah, why shouldn’t Lewis Miller cast himself as some Bob Dylan-style troubadour leading a slightly off-beat band of trailblazers?

The likeable big Aussie with the ready grin and quirky sense of humour, explaining the change in squad confidence during this season of wild swings, sort of happens upon the musical comparison the way a songwriter stumbles upon a killer hook. It feels like a good way of explaining the feeling behind a remarkable record of one loss in 18 games, 15 straight undefeated in all competitions – and 13 straight league games without loss, the latter something not achieved since 1949.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Celtic Park, and the prospect of knocking Brendan Rodgers’ chart toppers out of the competition, Miller said: “The past few weeks, right … like if we had go back the start of the season, the confidence level was low and the team was kind of …We were on edge in the last few minutes of each game and your head kind of just turns and you don't know what to think. You start creeping in the back of your mind that, oh, something bad is going to happen.

Defensive unit ‘unbreakable’

“But this run that we've been on, however many games it’s been, like it just builds that belief, that confidence between one another. You can see how we were a unit. We're one team. We just work well.

“The rotations, it's like music. It's just all rhythmic and I love the way that we're playing at the moment.

“Like if we conceded a goal, maybe at the start of the season, we'd just be worried. Whereas now it's like, all right, we've conceded, but we know we're going to get chances, we know we're going to put some away. And I think that mentality is what's been a massive difference from the start of the season to now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even when we were 2-0 up against Celtic and we conceded, there was no doubt in my mind that they were going to go get an equaliser here or even a win. Our mentality was strong - and our defensive unit was unbreakable. So, we're just going to keep that going.”

The sort of syncopation that Miller describes, the rotations where everyone moves right on the beat, doesn’t happen by accident. Good coaching teams know how to build a tight unit, while always leaving enough room for the grace notes that give any composition its human feel.

“It's down to the coaching staff,” said Miller. “Obviously, at the start, the team was kind of rotating a little bit. We've kind of found a foundation of players that start week in, week out, getting to learn one another through training. We're a relatively new group. We have a lot of new faces.

“But I think now that we've solidified, and we know each other's ins and outs. I think that us together, yeah, like I said, we’re unbreakable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Hibs are a band on the run, then, it begs an obvious question. What part does Miller play? Slightly madcap drummer? Enthusiastic bass player always capable of catching the eye?

“I'm like a Bob Dylan, eh?’ he said, with a grin. “A singer songwriter? Yeah, of course man.”

Competing with ‘one of best in the league’

Miller, of course, faces competition just to get a place on stage most weeks these days, with Chris Cadden his direct rival for the right wingback role. The Socceroos star sees the situation in fairly clear terms.

“Well, we're two different players that play the same position,” he said, adding: “Cadds has got one of the best crosses in the league, in my opinion. He just puts the ball on a dime in the box, and that's obviously great. We're obviously creating attacking chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to think of myself as a very defensive, kind of almost thoroughbred, just up and down the wing, just run all day long. And I'm happy to do the kind of ugly side of football if I have to, to get the win. But like I said, we have so many good options in so many different positions. You can kind of pick whoever you want.”

Miller, who could be thrust into the right side of a back three tomorrow if Warren O’Hora doesn’t recover from an ankle injury that prompted the Aussie to fill in there for the second half of last weekend’s derby win over Hearts at Easter Road, is obviously eager to start at Celtic Park. Especially with the prospect of 7000 Hibs fans making the journey to Glasgow.

He said: “I've seen that, yeah. I've said it many times, but you talk about belief, right? Now the fans and the whole culture and environment of this club, it's all belief.

“Obviously, the run that we've been on, the fans have been behind us, even through the tough times as well. But now they're just getting the rewards, and we want to repay them from the luck at the start of the season that we had. And I think that we're slowly paying them off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a personal level, Miller is eager just to reach another semi-final, having lost on his only previous visit to Hampden. Last season’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen in the League Cup semi at the national stadium, he admits, still hurts.

“It was quite crushing for us to be honest, because we thought we could have won a cup that year,” he said, adding: “But like I said, you kind of need to go through these experiences to kind of want it more.

“So I think that we're all locked in and ready to go. So is there a kind of edge there? Yeah, of course. Well, for me anyway, personally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs face an enormous challenge if they’re to get their first Scottish Cup win at Celtic Park since, erm, 1902. As their recent home win over the Hoops suggests, though, the times they are a-changin’. Come on, there had to be at least one Dylan song title pun in here, right?